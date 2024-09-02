Center Mark Nabou, who started all 12 games last season as well as Saturday night's opener against Notre Dame, is injured and out for the season. Coach Mike Elko made the announcement during his Monday press conference.

"Unfortunately, Mark Nabou is going to be out for the rest of the year," Elko said, citing a lower leg injury but giving no further details.

Nabou was injured in the first half of Saturday's 23-13 loss to Notre Dame, suffering a leg injury but walking off under his own power. He came back in the game briefly before transfer Koli Faaiu took over at center for the remainder of the game.

"I think the plan originally was a little bit more rotation, but unfortunately, Mark's going to be out for the rest of the year, and so Kolli will now obviously have to step up and play the majority of the game at center for us," Elko said.

The competition between Faaiu and Nabou was intense throughout fall camp, with Elko saying the coaching staff finally decided to start Nabou this past Thursday with the intention of both centers playing.

Saturday was Nabou's 13th consecutive start, and his second at center. He started 12 games at guard last season and one game at center before making the permanent move to center with Bryce Foster's departure. Faaiu, who started 11 games at Utah last year -- eight at center -- was brought in to compete for the starting job after spring practice.



