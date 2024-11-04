Aggies lose top RB for the season

Moss was injured at the end of a 20-yard catch and run during A&M's second possession during a 44-20 loss to South Carolina Saturday night. Moss took a helmet to his right knee and crumped to the turf on the Aggie sideline. He was later carted off the field.

There was some initial hope that the injury was not as severe as it looked, but coach Mike Elko announced Moss was done for the year Monday without providing additional specifics on the injury.

Moss was in the midst of a breakout campaign, rushing for 765 yards on 121 carries (6.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He was only tackled for a loss twice in those 121 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 141 yards.

A junior, Moss can return for the 2025 season, the possibility of which may now increase.

Moss joins Rueben Owens on the sideline with a serious injury, leaving Amari Daniels and EJ Smith as the only two scholarship backs on the active roster. Daniels has carried 94 times for 466 yards (5 YPC) and 8 touchdowns, including a 56-yarder against South Carolina; Smith has struggled to find his footing, picking up 107 yards on 33 carries (3.2 YPC).

"He's got explosive ability and had a big touchdown run for us ... he's an all-around back," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said of Daniels. "I have all the faith in the world in him."

Coach Mike Elko expressed his personal remorse for players like Moss and nickel Tyreek Chappell, who he described as exemplary teammates who had their seasons cut short.

"You hate when you see kids like that (Moss and Chappell) have adversity. You want them to have a clear path. And sometimes you do everything right and still have adversity hit," he said.