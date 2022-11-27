Redshirt freshman Elijah Jeudy and freshman linebacker Ish Harris, both former 4-stars, have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5.

Jeudy, who actually played a snap in last night's 38-23 win over LSU, announced his intention to transfer within moments of the game's completion.

Jeudy's impact during his two seasons at A&M was minimal. He played in two games both seasons, totaling one tackle. He was shuffled between defensive end and defensive tackle for much of the season, getting playing time at end when the depth chart was seriously depleted.

Harris did not play at all in his freshman campaign, as the 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete learned his new position. Even though he was impressive in the Maroon & White Game, Harris was one of just a handful of true freshmen who did not see the field this season.

Jeudy, a native of Philadelphia Pa., chose the Aggies over the likes of Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Penn State. Harris, from Pilot Point, was a 200-meter sprinter in addition to a multi-talented football player. He chose A&M over Oklahoma and Texas Tech.