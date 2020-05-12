News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 11:21:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Aggies Make 4-Star Kendal Daniels' Top 4

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Monday Beggs, OK, 2021 four-star safety Kendall Daniels released his top four programs.

Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma made the cut when it comes to Beggs, OK, four-star safety Kendal Daniels top four schools.

The Sooners were in a strong position for the in-state target - but after a flurry of new offers and interest--including Alabama, Georgia, USC, A&M and Clemson--Daniels' pushed back his decision until he can make his way back on the road to see some campuses in-person.

After taking some time to consider his new offers, Daniels released a top 12 on April 14. Then about a month later, and a load of phone conversations with coaches, Daniels came out with his top four.

Rivals Analysis:

"Daniels is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete that plays both receiver and defensive back. With his combination of size and athleticism, neither position is too challenging for Daniels, who happened to find a niche at safety last fall...Daniels is a ballhawk and generally plays power forward for his basketball team. He has an outstanding catch radius paired with the frame to out-jump and out-maneuver others for the ball. Daniels plays both offense and defense for Beggs (Okla.) High and some of the same traits that make him hard to defend as a receiver translate well to his abilities at safety." - Sam Spiegelman

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}