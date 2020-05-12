Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma made the cut when it comes to Beggs, OK, four-star safety Kendal Daniels top four schools.

The Sooners were in a strong position for the in-state target - but after a flurry of new offers and interest--including Alabama, Georgia, USC, A&M and Clemson--Daniels' pushed back his decision until he can make his way back on the road to see some campuses in-person.