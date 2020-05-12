Aggies Make 4-Star Kendal Daniels' Top 4
On Monday Beggs, OK, 2021 four-star safety Kendall Daniels released his top four programs.
#AGTG Let’s Dance🕺🏾 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/UFKbw65TSy— Kendal Daniels (@KendalDaniels__) May 10, 2020
Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma made the cut when it comes to Beggs, OK, four-star safety Kendal Daniels top four schools.
The Sooners were in a strong position for the in-state target - but after a flurry of new offers and interest--including Alabama, Georgia, USC, A&M and Clemson--Daniels' pushed back his decision until he can make his way back on the road to see some campuses in-person.
Due to these last couple days, I think it’s best for me to take more time to think about who the top schools on my list are.. Respect my Decision🤞🏾— Kendal Daniels (@KendalDaniels__) March 28, 2020
After taking some time to consider his new offers, Daniels released a top 12 on April 14. Then about a month later, and a load of phone conversations with coaches, Daniels came out with his top four.
#AGTG Respect my decision🖤 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/i7ZOBFV1H7— Kendal Daniels (@KendalDaniels__) April 14, 2020
Rivals Analysis:
"Daniels is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound athlete that plays both receiver and defensive back. With his combination of size and athleticism, neither position is too challenging for Daniels, who happened to find a niche at safety last fall...Daniels is a ballhawk and generally plays power forward for his basketball team. He has an outstanding catch radius paired with the frame to out-jump and out-maneuver others for the ball. Daniels plays both offense and defense for Beggs (Okla.) High and some of the same traits that make him hard to defend as a receiver translate well to his abilities at safety." - Sam Spiegelman
A top playmaker in Oklahoma's 2021 class is Kendal Daniels. Nose for the football is evident through the air + in the run game. Love his offensive tape and how it'll translate to safety position. #Clemson #AllIn offered Thursday @PaulStrelowTI— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 20, 2020
Profile: https://t.co/g1rlhwDUn7 pic.twitter.com/lhXvFKeStL