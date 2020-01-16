Santucci, who spent 2019 as the inside linebackers coach at Wake Forest, is returning to take the linebackers coach job at A&M. He will replace Bradley Dale Peveto, who has served in that capacity for the past two seasons.

Santucci, a native of Pennsylvania, attended and played football at Stony Brook University in New York. He has a history with defensive coordinator Mike Elko, having worked with him at both Wake and Notre Dame as well as at A&M.

The move came together quickly, with rumors of Santucci's departure coming up on Thursday afternoon. A short time later, his bio had been scrubbed from Wake Forest's site.

Beyond his experience last season at A&M, Santucci checks nearly all of the boxes for a potential coach on Fisher's staff. He worked with Elko as a graduate assistant at Wake in 2014 and 2015, then spent a season at Texas State as their linebackers coach. He then moved to Notre Dame in 2017 and followed Elko to A&M after the 2018 season. He has recruiting ties in the northeast, Mid-Atlantic and in Texas.

The reason for the change of linebacker coaches is not immediately clear, but Peveto had fought severe health issues over the past couple of years. He had done a solid job at A&M, recruiting at a high level and managing the turnover from veterans Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson in 2018 to the relatively inexperienced duo of Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines this past year.

The Aggies still need to find replacements for tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, who left for Ole Miss and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys respectively.