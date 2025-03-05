Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

On an emotionally-charged Senior Night, A&M’s veterans came through in a big way to shock the Auburn Tigers 83-72 before a sellout crowd of 12,989 at Reed Arena. The win came just four days after the Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) were hammered 89-70 at Florida.

“We were excited for tonight, to make history,” said guard Wade Taylor (16 points), who was honored with his jersey being hung in the rafters immediately afterward.

Auburn shot 50% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, but the Aggies crushed the Tigers on the offensive glass. A&M pulled down 24 offensive rebounds, leading to 29 second chance points. Auburn had 25 total rebounds.

“They just physically dominated us. They physically manhandled us,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

The Aggies started an all-senior lineup of Henry Coleman III, Hayden Hefner, Andersson Garcia, Manny Obaseki and Wade Taylor IV. In spite of giving up a significant size advantage to the Tigers (27-3, 15-2 SEC), the group showed quickly they weren’t out there for nostalgia. A&M jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with Hefner (4 points) opening the game with a layup, Coleman (6 points, 7 rebounds) grabbing an offensive rebound for a basket and Obaseki (10 points) hitting a 3-pointer.

After Auburn got on the board with a basket, Garcia (11 points, 11 rebounds) hit a 3 and Hefner scored an up and under layup off an Auburn turnover to make it 12-2. That stretch set the tone for the game, as the Aggies never trailed.

“Obviously (the result) looks better when you make shots,” coach Buzz Williams said.

It took a while for A&M’s biggest scorers to get started, but they helped fend off an Auburn rally when they did. Zhuric Phelps (team-high 19 points) came off the bench and hit a quick 3-pointer and a step-back jumper to give A&M a 19-11 lead.

Auburn scratched back to cut A&M’s lead to 25-23 with five minutes left in the first half, but Taylor responded with his first basket of the night, a 3-pointer to push the lead back to five. The Tigers got to within one point with 3:28 left in the half, but Garcia responded with his second 3-pointer of the night to make it 31-27.

It was probably the best overall game of the season for the prolific Aggie rebounder, which did not go unnoticed by the opponents.

“Garcia. Eleven and 11 tonight. Eleven and 11,” Pearl said. “He played hard. You know … not many teams out play us or outwork us. That's been, that's been a pretty consistent thing. Clearly, Texas A&M did.”

The Aggies avoided their regular late in the half slump, extending their lead instead. Phelps hit another 3 with 15 seconds left, giving A&M a 40-31 lead and sending Reed Arena into a frenzy. Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara (15 points, 5 assists) nailed a 3 at the buzzer and then looked to the crowd and made the “shhh” gesture.

He did not get his wish.

A&M brought the same starting five out after halftime and, again, the seniors jumped on the Tigers. Obaseki made a quick basket to push the lead back to eight, then Taylor followed his own missed 3 and a missed runner to pick up two offensive rebounds and a layup to put the Aggies up 44-34. Less than a minute later, he hit a 3-pointer that gave the Aggies a 13-point lead, their largest of the game.

The Aggies largely avoided their normal scoring slumps and kept Auburn’s runs to a minimum. After an Obaseki 3 made it 54-42 A&M, Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (19 points) went on a personal scoring run, making a pair of 3’s to cut the lead in half in 51 seconds. But Phelps responded with a with a drive down the baseline for a layup and was fouled, pushing the lead back to nine.

Pettiford wasn’t done, hitting yet another 3, but Taylor responded with a three-point play of his own to negate the damage. Auburn cut the lead to eight at 62-54 and had a chance to do more damage, but Garcia stole the ball from Pettiford — one of Auburn’s 13 turnovers — and got the ball ahead to Taylor, who let go a no-look bounce pass behind him to a trailing Pharrel Payne (12 points, 5 rebounds) for a thunderous slam dunk.

The frustrated Tigers began to come unglued in the final 10 minutes of the game. After an offensive rebound by Solomon Washington on a missed free throw by Phelps, Pettiford thought he had a steal but was called for a reach-in foul. Forward Jahki Howard responded by spiking the ball in disgust, drawing a technical foul. A&M would end up adding three more points at the free throw line, pushing their lead back up to 13.

Pettiford, who made five of eight 3-point attempts in the second half, kept Auburn within shouting distance but the Tigers came no closer than eight points after Taylor sank a 3 with 8:06 remaining to put the Aggies up 72-61. It was the first double-digit loss of the season for Auburn, which lost to Duke by six and Florida by nine.

“It’s been a tough matchup for us. The things that they do bother us a little bit,” Pearl said.

The unique nature of Tuesday night’s result was not lost on Williams, who always has a stat sheet on hand.

“A&M basketball has been in existence for 113 years and this was just our tenth game against a No. 1 team. It's rare. This was the most seniors ever on a Senior Night. I'll always remember it,” he said. "I'll always remember this result, but I'll remember the people who were a part of so much for so long that got us to this result."