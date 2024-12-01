Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The No. 3 Longhorns (11-1, 7-1 SEC) ran for 240 yards and dominated time of possession in beating No. 20 Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3 SEC) 17-7 tonight before 109,029 at Kyle Field Saturday night. With the win, Texas punches their ticket to the SEC Championship Game and ends A&M's hopes at a College Football Playoff spot.

"They're good, they're talented, and hats off to them because they physically annihilated us," A&M coach Mike Elko said.

Even though Texas controlled both lines of scrimmage, the Aggies still had a shot to set the tone early on. Quarterback Marcel Reed (16-23, 146 yards, 1 INT) started the game with a 27-yard strike to receiver Terry Bussey (2 catches, 40 yards) -- which would prove to be the longest play of the night for A&M. The Aggies raced down to the Texas 10, but Amari Daniels was stuffed on a run up the middle on third and one. After a timeout, the Aggies came out, ran essentially the same play and had the same result.

"I felt like at that point touchdowns were going to matter in this game," Elko said. "I hold to the fact that if we want to be the team that we need to be, we have to be able to convert fourth and ones. You have to, and obviously we didn't, but we have to."

The Aggies were able to hold Texas to a quick three and out and got the ball at midfield, but Reed, who had been off to a strong start, made a big mistake and threw deep for Jahdae Walker. Texas safety Michael Taaffe picked off the pass at the Longhorns 7, changing the momentum of the game completely.

After a 15-yard facemask on A&M's Cashius Howell moved Texas out to their 22, the Aggies looked like they were going to be able to get off the field after applying pressure to quarterback Quinn Ewers on third and 10. But Ewers, who was playing with a sprained ankle and is not fleet of foot on his best day, took off untouched down the sideline for a 26-yard gain.

From there, running back Quintrevion Wisner (33 carries, 186 yards) took over, running for 43 yards on three carries to get Texas down to the Aggie 15. After corner Will Lee nearly picked off a pass from Ewers (17-28, 218 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 fumble) at the goal line, backup Arch Manning came in and ran for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth and two.

The Aggies moved the ball into Texas territory again, but a sack forced A&M to punt from the Longhorns 49. Tyler White's kick was a touchback, so Texas started at their own 20. After two short runs by Jaydon Blue, the Aggies looked like they had a momentum-changing play of their own as safety Bryce Anderson jumped a route on a pass intended for tight end Gunnar Helm. But the ball slipped through his hands and, remarkably, Helm caught it for a 14-yard gain and a first down on third and seven. Ewers would hit on a 44-yard deep ball to Isaiah Bond two plays later, and -- after a very questionable rough the passer call on Howell -- Ewers found Blue in the back of the end zone to make the score 14-0.

A&M would quickly punt after an apparently clear targeting call on safety Andrew Mukuba, who hit Aggie receiver Jabre Barber in the helmet, was overturned. White hammered a 69-yard punt that rolled into the end zone, and Texas began another long drive.

Ewers completed a 22-yard pass to Helm and a 35-yard catch and run to freshman receiver Ryan Wingo, but the drive stalled inside the Aggie 10. Texas settled for a 28-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead, but their scoring was done for the night.

It looked like the Longhorns were ready to run away with a rout as they marched 78 yards on 11 plays on their second drive of the third quarter with little Aggie resistance. But Ewers was pressured linebacker Taurean York on third and four from the A&M 7, and his quick pass to the outside was tipped by defensive tackle DJ Hicks. Corner Will Lee grabbed the ball out of the air and raced 93 yards, untouched, to get the Aggies on the board.

Texas had another long drive inside the Aggie 10, only to turn the ball over again on their next drive. Howell chased Ewers down from behind and knocked the ball loose at the A&M 8, and York recovered at the 11.

The Aggies went into the fourth quarter down 10, but with the ball and momentum. They would move the ball into Texas territory, but would eventually be forced to punt.

Texas moved the ball out to their 47 on their next drive, but it stalled after Wisner was stuffed for a 5-yard loss by York and Shemar Stewart and Ewers misfired on third and seven. Receiver Jahdae Walker, who had come close to blocking several puts earlier in the season, broke through and nearly took the ball off punter Michael Kern's foot, blocking it and sending it shooting back deep into Texas territory.

Safety Dalton Brooks recovered at the Texas 19 and could have easily scored, but he slipped, giving A&M possession there. Reed found tight end Tre Watson for 16 yards and a first down after a holding call on Trey Zuhn had pushed the Aggies back outside the 20-yard-line, and A&M moved the ball down to the Texas 1. And, again, the Aggies ran up the middle twice on third and fourth down and did not make it. On his fourth down effort, Daniels (13 carries, 21 yards) was hauled down by Texas' Ethan Burke for a loss of three.

"When you play a team that's explosive on offense and you get down there, touchdowns matter and you put yourself in opportunities to have fourth and short, you've got to be able to move the ball forward. And twice inside the 10 yard line we didn't get it done tonight," Elko said.

With the Aggies down 10 and only 4:36 to go in the game, the final outcome appeared to be clear. A&M got one final shot, but Reed fumbled at the Texas 43 to end any remaining hope.

"It sucks," Elko said. "There's no sugarcoating it. There's no soft words around it. We had our opportunities, and we didn't get it done. And so it's disappointing."