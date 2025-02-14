Aggies open Earley era with a win

The Aggie pitching staff held the Phoenix to one earned run and first baseman Blake Binderup had two hits, including a solo home run, as A&M took a 4-2 decision before an opening day record 8,013 at Olsen Field.

The win was the first of the career of new coach Michael Earley, who took over as A&M's skipper last summer.

Ace Ryan Prager got the start for the Aggies, and he held the Phoenix to one hit and two walks while striking out eight in five innings. But he was matched by Elon's Justin Mitrovich, who gave up a hit and four walks in his five innings of work.

The Phoenix drew first blood in the top of the sixth, jumping on relievers Peyton Smith and Kaiden Wilson for two runs (one earned). Catcher Alex Duffey hit a two-run double to left center, putting the Aggies in a 2-0 hole.

The deficit didn't last long, as the Aggies took quick advantage of the Elon bullpen. Reliever Hudson Narke was greeted with a base hit by second baseman Wyatt Henseler; after striking out designated hitter Hayden Schott, Narke (0-1) gave up a double to left field Gavin Kash, advancing Henseler to third. Back-to-back walks to Binderup and shortstop Kaeden Kent got the Aggies on the board and ended Narke's night. Reliever Nolan Straniero picked up where Narke left off, walking right field Terrence Kiel II on four pitches to force in another run and tie the game.

Straniero then uncorked a wild pitch, scoring Binderup from third and giving the Aggies a 3-2 lead.

A&M's bullpen made sure the lead held up, with righty Weston Moss (1-0) throwing two eventful but scoreless innings, followed by transfer reliever Clayton Freshcorn picking up the save with 1 1/3 innings of work.

The final tally came from the bat of Binderup, who hit a 365-foot shot out to right field and into the mist on a night with temperatures in the upper 40s.