Aggies pick up Arkansas transfer

Robinson was a 4-star recruit in the 2020 class, ranking 65th in the Rivals 150. A product of the elite Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, Robinson played in 11 games in his freshman season before he was sidelined with a broken foot.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard started two games this season, but only got into 19 games total. In limited minutes, he averaged 1.5 points a game on 32% shooting (35.3% from 3-point range). One of his better games of the season was against Texas A&M in the Aggies' 82-64 blowout of the Razorbacks on March 12, when he scored 5 points and had a steal.

Robinson decided to enter the transfer portal in early April and A&M, which needed another point guard after Hassan Diarra's decision to transfer, quickly entered the mix. On Sunday afternoon, Robinson announced he'd be heading to Aggieland.