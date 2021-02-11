AggieYell - Aggies pick up early 2023 commit

Wylie East's Anthony James is one of the first handful of players anywhere in the nation to announce his college intentions, which he did Thursday evening on Twitter. Even though he has yet to receive a ranking from Rivals.com, his offer list speaks to his ability: in addition to an offer from A&M, James has offers from Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Texas, to name a few. The Aggies thought highly enough of him to send the duo of Terry Pryce and Elijah Robinson after him early on, and that helped put A&M ahead of the competition from the start.

Keep in mind, we're talking about a sophomore in high school here. We've got a long way to go in terms of development, but he already looks like Daeshon Hall did as a sophomore in college. So we're talking about a player with freakish size, and he may be pushing 250 pounds instead of 220 by now.

James is still figuring out the game, but you can see the basic skill set is there. He can overpower offensive tackles, has an explosive first step and has already developed enough wiggle to force his way through gaps between linemen. He's got good speed, especially for his size, and already has the knack for going laterally as well as upfield to make plays.

James is still pretty raw, which is what you'd expect from a 16-year-old who's already 6-foot-6. He's still growing into his body. Once everything falls into place, look out. This young man could easily develop into a high 4- or 5-star player by the time it's all said and done.