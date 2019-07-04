"I had a hamstring strain, but after stretching (felt good enough to go)," he told AggieYell.com. "I showed out for the linebackers coach (Bradley Dale Peveto) and performed highly in the one on ones."

That led to gaining the attention of head coach Jimbo Fisher and a trip to Fisher's office in the Bright complex.

"Talking to Jimbo and even being in his office was a dream come true, and him saying the words 'you are an NFL talent' was just crazy," Phillips said.

The dream took another step on July 4, with the 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete committed to the Aggies. He is the 15th member of the 2020 recruiting class and the ninth in the past two months.

Phillips' recruitment started slowly but had picked up speed in late May and early June, with offers from Houston, Wake Forest and Indiana. But when the Aggies offered after their June 7 camp, his course became much clearer.

"It wasn't very hard (to decide on A&M)," he said. The Aggies weren't just the best offer on the board for the versatile Phillips, but A&M also gave him a sense of comfort other programs didn't.

"A&M is the only school that makes me feel welcomed and is basically my second home with all the people I know there," he said. One of his former teammates at Bush, cornerback Erick Young, will be his teammate again at A&M.

In order to take advantage of Phillips' athleticism, defensive coordinator Mike Elko intends to use a position the Aggies didn't use in 2018.

"It’s called 'STAR'," Phillips explained. "They said it’s a linebacker/safety position."

Not bad for a guy who wasn't even at his best on what ended up being one of the most important days of his life.









