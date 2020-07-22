AggieYell - Aggies potentially loaded at safety

AggieYell.com's season preview of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by position group continues with a look at the safety and nickel units.

Demani Richardson is set as a starter. All other jobs should have plenty of competition.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Safety: Sophomore Demani Richardson Junior Leon O'Neal Senior Keldrick Carper Redshirt junior Derrick Tucker Sophomore Erick Young Sophomore Brian Williams Nickel: Redshirt senior Clifford Chattman Redshirt junior Devin Morris

New additions

Jobs up for grabs

The backup job to Richardson is open. Even though O'Neal started most of 2019 and Carper the rest, that job should be considered up for grabs after the two combined for a subpar performance last season. The backup job, of course, is also an open competition. Neither Morris or Chattman are locks for the nickel job, especially if Young is entered into the competition as many expect.

Mr. Intrigue

Young. The former 5-star corner moved to safety last year and played well in very limited time. He's big and physical, which could also get him an extended look at nickel. If he's as talented as many believe, then he'll be on the field. The question is, where?

The spotlight's on...

Richardson. You could say Williams as people hope he'll take a big step forward, or the combo of O'Neal and Carper as they're veterans in a largely young group. But Richardson is the guy people will be watching most because he's got the potential to be a star. He wasn't overmatched as a true freshman last year and people believe he could be an All-SEC player sooner as opposed to later. If that happens in 2020, the whole defense will become much better.

Unit breakdown