With the loss of Wallace to an ACL injury and Sanders nursing a bad thumb, the Cowboys have become even more run heavy than they were earlier in the year. Hubbard is the man, and everyone knows it..

Oklahoma State runs the same set A&M fans will remember, out of the shotgun with three or four wideouts. They’ll go up-tempo. But now they run instead of throwing it around the lot. Hubbard gets the lion’s share of the carries, but they run a lot of RPO, so Sanders is also a threat to keep it and run. They’ll zone block up front to get players shielded off and go north/south as quickly as they can.

When they do throw, they like to go deep. Wallace was great in that area, but Johnson and McCray are extremely tall targets who can go up and get the ball. They’ll try to do a lot of deep throws off of play action, which is something the Aggies will have to look for.