Aggies preparing for efficient Georgia offense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia begins with a breakdown of the Bulldogs offense against the Aggie defense.
Georgia depth chart
QB: #Jake Fromm (Jr.; 6-2, 220; ProFootballFocus season score of 88.4)
#13, Stetson Bennett (RS-So.; 5-11, 190; 77)
RB: #7, D’Andre Swift (Jr.; 5-9, 215; 80.3)
#35, Brian Herrien (Sr.; 6, 210; 79)
#3, Zamir White (RS-Fr.; 6, 215; 73.9)
#4, James Cook (So.; 5-11, 190; 67.3)
TE: #89, Charlie Woerner (Sr.; 6-5, 245; 55.9)
#17, Eli Wolf (Gr.; 6-4, 236; 58.9) OR #86, John FitzPatrick (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 230; 56.5)
WR: #87, Tyler Simmons (Sr.; 6, 201; 56.7)
#1, George Pickens (Fr.; 6-3, 190; 78.2)
WR: #16, Demetris Robertson (Jr.; 6, 190; 70.3) OR #10, Kearis Jackson (RS-Fr.; 6, 200; 57.8)
#8, Dominick Blaylock (Fr.; 6-1, 195; 78.3)
WR: #5, Matt Landers (RS-So.; 6-5, 200; 53.9) OR #15, Lawrence Cager (Gr.; 6-5, 220; 83.8)
LT: #71, Andrew Thomas (Jr.; 6-5, 320; 93.1)
#78, D’Marcus Hayes (Sr.; 6-5, 315; 63.8)
LG: #66, Solmon Kindley (Jr.; 6-4, 335; 75.8)
#54, Justin Shaffer (Jr.; 6-4, 330; 73.2)
C: #55, Trey Hill (So.; 6-4, 330; 72.5)
#50, Warren Ericson (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 305; 69.6)
RG: #77, Cade Mays (So.; 6-6, 318; 68.5) OR #74, Ben Cleveland (Jr.; 6-6, 335; 79.6)
RT: Isaiah Wilson (RS-SO.; 6-7, 340; 74.9) OR #69, Jamaree Salyer (So.; 6-4, 325; 75.5)
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290; ProFootballFocus season score of 70.2)
#91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272; 66.7)
#15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244; 50.8)
DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304; 90.1)
#92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298; 71.2)
DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325; 82.7)
#99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290; 60.9)
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250; 67.2)
#40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260; 68.8)
BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226; 53.7)
#32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225; 59.5)
MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson (Jr.; 6-2, 228; 61.9)
#12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224; 69.2) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240; 70.2)
ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225; 64.7)
#24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220; n/a)
NICKEL: #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 72.9)
#7, Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192; 69.5)
CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185; 66.6)
#21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196; 72.9)
S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206; 38.9) OR #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200; 65.6)
S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210; 68.6)
#25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218; 56.4)
CB: #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185; 69.5)
#29, Debione Renfro (Jr.; 6-2, 198; 65)
Injury update
Georgia: OL Cade Mays and Ben Cleveland are both questionable, as is WR Lawrence Cager.
Texas A&M: CB Elijah Blades (shoulder) is questionable, but coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday that he should play. DE Tyree Johnson (ankle) is “day-to-day”.
Georgia statistical leaders
Rushing: Swift, 164 carries for 1,027 yards (6.3 YPC), 7 TD
Herrien, 77 carries for 390 yards (5.1 YPC), 5 TD
White, 49 carries for 285 yards (5.7 YPC), 2 TD
Passing: Fromm, 169-261 (64.8%), 1,968 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT
Bennett, 18-23, 233 yards, 2 TD
Receiving: Cager, 33 catches for 476 yards (14.4 YPC), 4 TD
Pickens, 30 catches for 400 yards (13.3 YPC), 4 TD
Robertson, 23 catches for 249 yards (10.8 YPC), 3 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 64
Hines, 51
Richardson, 50
Tackles for loss: Madubuike, 9
Buddy Johnson, 8
Hines, 7.5
Sacks: Madubuike, 3.5
Tyree Johnson, Peevy, White, 2
Interceptions: Roney Elam, Jones, 2
Six players with 1
Passes broken up: Oliver, 11
Chattman, 4
Blades, Renfro 3
Forced fumbles: Six players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1
Georgia by the numbers
Scoring offense: 32.4 PPG (42nd nationally, 4th SEC)
Rushing offense: 208.4 YPG (25th, 4th)
Passing offense: 220.3 YPG (80th, 7th)
Total offense: 428.6 YPG (48th, 5th)
First downs: 218 (57th, 7th)
3rd down conversions: 43.6% ( 34th, 3rd)
4th down conversions: 33.3% (119th, 12th)
Sacks allowed: 6 (2nd, 1st)
Red zone offense: 97.6% (1st nationally)
Turnovers lost: 8 (6th, 2nd)
Turnover margin: +3 (42nd, 5th)
Time of possession: 33:26 (12th, 2nd)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 20.3 PPG (23rd nationally, 7th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 132.4 YPG (36th, 7th)
Passing yards allowed: 195.2 YPG (27th, 7th)
Total defense: 327.6 YPG (25th, 5th)
3rd down conversion defense: 30.8% (13th, 3rd)
Red zone defense: 78.6% (32nd, 6th)
Tackles for loss: 66 (41st, 3rd)
Sacks: 19 (78th, 10th)
Turnovers forced: 14 (69, 9th)
Turnover margin: 0 (63rd, 10th)
What the Bulldogs want to do
This may be the most familiar offensive scheme that A&M’s defense will see all year. Georgia wants to run first, control the clock and wear opponents out. They’ll use multiple sets: Fromm under center with two tight ends; four wides from the shotgun and three wides and a tight end from the gun.
Swift is the guy who makes the offense go. They like to run him and the other backs behind that massive and very good offensive line and get the ball moving steadily. When Fromm is under center, the like to run stretch plays like the Colts used to do when Peyton Manning was there, slower developing plays that hit the guard/tackle gap. When they’re in the gun, they like to try to get outside, but aren’t averse to running it up the gut either.
The passing game this year has been a disappointment. Fromm threw for just 110 yards last week against Auburn and completed less than half of his passes. He did hit a 51-yard touchdown, which is out of character for this team. They like to throw short to medium routes, mostly outs, to their big receivers. They will try a deep ball or two a game, but it’s largely been a conservative passing scheme. Pickens and Cager have been the big targets (as a group, they’re all “big”, most well over 6 feet tall, like A&M’s group), so the absence or limiting of Cager would be a big deal for UGA.
The Bulldogs are extremely big, tough and physical up front, and they like to use their size to beat on people. They hold onto the ball for a long time and if they get in the red zone, it’s a touchdown. Fromm is certainly capable of doing more, but there hasn’t been a need for him to.
How the Aggies may try to counter
For the Aggies, the key is obvious: slow down the run. Force Georgia to open things up. The Bulldogs like to take their time, so the Aggies should be able to alternate players given down and distance. If UGA comes out in their regular pro style personnel, A&M could come out with three linebackers, using either Aaron Hansford or Andre White with Hines and Buddy Johnson. If they go four wides, then they can bring in the nickel.
Nobody has been able to get much of a pass rush on Georgia so far this year, so the Aggies will probably be content to let DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons take most of the snaps at defensive end in an effort to keep muscle on the field to slow down the run.
A&M may use a little more size and lean on their better run defenders across the board. In that respect, it’s good that Demani Richardson is back and Keldrick Carper will probably play more than Leon O’Neal. Clifford Chattman could see some time at nickel when Georgia goes to 4 wides.
Considering the size Georgia has at receiver, even if they haven’t been overly utilized, have Blades back will be very important. If A&M has Blades, Jones, Oliver and Renfro ready, then they have the size to match up.
The Aggies need to work on winning first down -- in other words, fighting UGA’s huge line to a draw and put the pressure on Fromm. We could see a lot of run blitzes to cut down places for Swift to go. In the passing game, A&M has to keep the receivers in front of them, take good angles and tackle. Georgia has tons of talent, but their offensive output has been unimpressive during the second half of the year. If the Aggies can get some stops early, it may start putting a seed of doubt in UGA’s mind.