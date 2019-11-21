This may be the most familiar offensive scheme that A&M’s defense will see all year. Georgia wants to run first, control the clock and wear opponents out. They’ll use multiple sets: Fromm under center with two tight ends; four wides from the shotgun and three wides and a tight end from the gun.

Swift is the guy who makes the offense go. They like to run him and the other backs behind that massive and very good offensive line and get the ball moving steadily. When Fromm is under center, the like to run stretch plays like the Colts used to do when Peyton Manning was there, slower developing plays that hit the guard/tackle gap. When they’re in the gun, they like to try to get outside, but aren’t averse to running it up the gut either.

The passing game this year has been a disappointment. Fromm threw for just 110 yards last week against Auburn and completed less than half of his passes. He did hit a 51-yard touchdown, which is out of character for this team. They like to throw short to medium routes, mostly outs, to their big receivers. They will try a deep ball or two a game, but it’s largely been a conservative passing scheme. Pickens and Cager have been the big targets (as a group, they’re all “big”, most well over 6 feet tall, like A&M’s group), so the absence or limiting of Cager would be a big deal for UGA.

The Bulldogs are extremely big, tough and physical up front, and they like to use their size to beat on people. They hold onto the ball for a long time and if they get in the red zone, it’s a touchdown. Fromm is certainly capable of doing more, but there hasn’t been a need for him to.