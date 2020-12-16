AggieYell - Aggies raid Philly for cornerback Tyreek Chappell

First, let's get the big stat out of the way: zero catches allowed in 2019. None. Nada. Zip. That's pretty amazing. But his play may have had, oh, just a lot to do with that.

For one thing, Chappell can fly. He blows by opponents on offense in a ridiculous fashion. But it's his work as a corner that really impresses. He's in the receiver's hip pocket from the first step and stays there. His lateral movement is great, but his speed is next level.

Chappell has a list positive traits you want in a corner. Good size? Check. He's 6 foot at the moment. Finds the ball in flight? Yes, and positions himself to make a play on it. Physical? Check. He seems to enjoy playing press man coverage.

A&M has gone national in its corner hunt the past two years and it's paying off. After adding in-state 5-star Jaylon Jones and Moten last year, the Aggies have Deuce Harmon from North Texas and Chappell from Philly and Dreyden Norwood from Arkansas. They all look like solid building blocks for a cornerback group that is getting progressively stronger.