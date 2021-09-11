Aggies rally late, take out Colorado

The No. 5 Aggies (2-0) held Colorado (1-1) to a mere 54 yards and one first down after halftime and allowed an offense crippled by the loss of starting quarterback Haynes King to find its footing in a dominant fourth quarter in a 10-7 victory before a pro-A&M crowd of 61,203 at Empower Field at Mile High.

"We were fortunate to come out of that one," coach Jimbo Fisher said afterward.

The Aggies didn't look fortunate early on. They looked cursed. After punting on the first possession, a blitz from linebacker Aaron Hansford forced Colorado quarterback Brenden Lewis (13-25, 89 yards, 1 INT) into an awkward throw that was picked off by defensive tackle Jayden Peevy at Colorado's 43. A&M was able to pick up 8 yards, but the last two were costly as King was defensive end Thomas Guy jumped on his back, twisting his ankle awkwardly under him. Kicker Seth Small missed from 53 yards but, more importantly, King's day -- and likely longer -- was done.

While the Aggies were struggling to find their footing with backup quarterback Zach Calzada, Colorado was running at will in a dominant first quarter. Lewis, who led the Buffaloes with 79 rushing yards, ripped off a pair of big runs to put Colorado in position for running back Jarek Broussard (12 carries, 51 yards) to punch in a 2-yard score with 2:24 to go in the quarter.

Colorado outgained the Aggies 127-18 in the first quarter, but that would be the high point of the game for the Buffs. They would miss a field goal on their next possession, then had a 12-play, 66-yard drive that reached the A&M 5-yard-line. The Buffs decided to go for it and a sneak by Lewis was stuffed by defensive end Micheal Clemons and a host of other A&M defenders for a 1-yard loss.

"Sneak sneak sneak. Get low, get your pads down. We already knew where they were going," Peevy said.

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell defended his playcall, saying he believed his team would need another touchdown to win.

"We're going to be aggressive. We want to be aggressive, particularly in games like this where you need touchdowns more than field goals," he said.

It wasn't until there was 1:50 left in the half that the Aggies finally showed signs of life on offense, as Devon Achane (9 carries, 50 yards) ripped off a run of 15 yards to move A&M from their 20 to the 35 -- and pick up their first first down of the game. Isiah Spiller (team-high 6 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD; 8 carries, 20 yards) added a 15-yard completion on the next play, and Calzada hit Jalen Wydermyer for 16 yards on 3rd and 6 on the Colorado 46 to keep the drive moving. The drive stalled at the CU 23, but Small was able to hit from 41 yards to make the score 7-3.







