Aggies ready talented CB for 2023
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 180 pounds
2021 stats: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American
Projected 2022 role: Redshirting due to injury
The longest-tenured Georgia commit until his flip on Dec. 15, 2021, Killebrew was a take for the Aggies even though he had torn his ACL and it was clear he wouldn’t play this year. But his size, coverage skills and elite speed were more than enough for A&M to pursue him all the way until the early signing period. Once fully recovered, he’ll serve as a bonus to the class of 2023 and a cornerback group that should be extremely good for the next several years.