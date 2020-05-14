Aggies readying for heavy competition for WR jobs
AggieYell.com's preview of the 2020 team continues with a look at a wide receiver corps with plenty of talent but not much experience.
Returning players (projected starters in bold)
Senior Jhamon Ausbon
Senior Camron Buckley
Redshirt junior Hezekiah Jones
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Chapman
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Preston
Redshirt freshman Kam Brown
Redshirt freshman Chase Lane
Redshirt freshman Dylan Wright
Redshirt freshman Kenyon Jackson
Players lost
Quartney Davis (started 11 games in 2019)
Kendrick Rogers (started 9 games in 2019)
New arrivals
Jobs up for grabs
Backup outside receiver (to Ausbon)
Starting, backup outside receiver
Two starting and backup slot receiver positions
For the first backup outside receiver, there are several possibilities. Preston was the backup on the two-deep in 2019, but also practiced in the slot. Jones was the primary backup in 2018 and started several games in Ausbon's absence. Price could be used in this capacity, as could Wright.
At the other outside receiver, Demas immediately jumps to the forefront. If he's ready, his natural talent will make it tough to keep him off the field. Chapman was the backup in 2019 and could be in the competition there again. Wright and Jackson are also possibilities.
At slot receiver, A&M is largely starting from scratch. Davis and Ainias Smith took the lion's share of the snaps there last year and neither's in the picture this year (with Smith moving to running back). So Buckley, Brown, Lane, Muhammad and possibly even Chapman, Preston and Wright could be in the mix here. But they will not only have to come on top in competition with one another, but tight ends Baylor Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer.
Mr. Intrigue
Chapman. With Ausbon set at one outside receiver and the addition of Demas, what's the role for a 6-foot-5 wideout who is as fast as any returning receiver on the team? We've been told he's one to watch and if he's as good as advertised, he'll force his way onto the field. But where?
The spotlight's on...
Buckley and Preston. Buckley entered the last two seasons as a starter, then saw his playing time trail off significantly. He caught 34 passes in 28, and that number dropped to 11 last year as he became an afterthought. He's one of two senior receivers, so his experience could be useful -- but he has to beat out a lot of other, younger players to stay on the field first.
Preston arrived at A&M with high hopes, but has been a non-factor in two seasons. In two years, he's caught four passes. With the Aggies loading up on wideout talent and more likely more coming in the 2021 class, it may be now or never for him at A&M.
Unit breakdown
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|
Ausbonn
|
Jones*
|
Preston*
|
Wright*
|
Buckley
|
Chapman*
|
Lane*
|
Brown*
|
Jackson*
|
Demas
|
Muhammad
|
Price
