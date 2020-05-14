News More News
Aggies readying for heavy competition for WR jobs

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's preview of the 2020 team continues with a look at a wide receiver corps with plenty of talent but not much experience.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Jhamon Ausbon is set. Everything else is up for grabs.
Senior Jhamon Ausbon

Senior Camron Buckley

Redshirt junior Hezekiah Jones

Redshirt sophomore Caleb Chapman

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Preston

Redshirt freshman Kam Brown

Redshirt freshman Chase Lane

Redshirt freshman Dylan Wright

Redshirt freshman Kenyon Jackson

Players lost

Quartney Davis (started 11 games in 2019)

Kendrick Rogers (started 9 games in 2019)

New arrivals

Jobs up for grabs

Backup outside receiver (to Ausbon)

Starting, backup outside receiver

Two starting and backup slot receiver positions


For the first backup outside receiver, there are several possibilities. Preston was the backup on the two-deep in 2019, but also practiced in the slot. Jones was the primary backup in 2018 and started several games in Ausbon's absence. Price could be used in this capacity, as could Wright.

At the other outside receiver, Demas immediately jumps to the forefront. If he's ready, his natural talent will make it tough to keep him off the field. Chapman was the backup in 2019 and could be in the competition there again. Wright and Jackson are also possibilities.

At slot receiver, A&M is largely starting from scratch. Davis and Ainias Smith took the lion's share of the snaps there last year and neither's in the picture this year (with Smith moving to running back). So Buckley, Brown, Lane, Muhammad and possibly even Chapman, Preston and Wright could be in the mix here. But they will not only have to come on top in competition with one another, but tight ends Baylor Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer.

Mr. Intrigue

Chapman. With Ausbon set at one outside receiver and the addition of Demas, what's the role for a 6-foot-5 wideout who is as fast as any returning receiver on the team? We've been told he's one to watch and if he's as good as advertised, he'll force his way onto the field. But where?

The spotlight's on...

Buckley and Preston. Buckley entered the last two seasons as a starter, then saw his playing time trail off significantly. He caught 34 passes in 28, and that number dropped to 11 last year as he became an afterthought. He's one of two senior receivers, so his experience could be useful -- but he has to beat out a lot of other, younger players to stay on the field first.

Preston arrived at A&M with high hopes, but has been a non-factor in two seasons. In two years, he's caught four passes. With the Aggies loading up on wideout talent and more likely more coming in the 2021 class, it may be now or never for him at A&M.

Unit breakdown

2020 Texas A&amp;M wide receivers (* indicates redshirt)
Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman

Ausbonn

Jones*

Preston*

Wright*

Buckley

Chapman*

Lane*

Brown*

Jackson*

Demas

Muhammad

Price

