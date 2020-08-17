AggieYell - Aggies release 2020 roster

The full roster includes some number changes for veteran players. Senior cornerback Myles Jones, who wore #10 for his first three seasons, is now wearing 0. Fellow corner Travon Fuller has switched from #28 to #11 for his redshirt senior season. Defensive end Fadil Diggs has changed numbers before taking a snap, as the freshman has switched from 11 in the spring to 10 now.

As part of getting to the 85-man limit, the Aggies lost three offensive linemen from the 2019 squad. Senior Riley Anderson and former 4-star redshirt sophomores Cole Blanton and Bart Clement have left the team. It was hoped that Blanton could be a backup tackle this year with eyes on a starting job next year, but back and knee injuries over the past couple of years ended his career. Clement, who was in the two-deep at left guard, also suffered injuries and retired.

One player who is on the roster who was not expected to be is quarterback James Foster, who had announced his intention to transfer. If he has changed his mind, it would be the second time in a year that he has done so. Former quarterback Connor Blumrick remains on the roster, but he is now a full-time running back after making the switch at mid-season last year.