Aggies release opening weekend depth chart

Texas A&M's depth chart to start the 2021 season was supposed to be pretty cut and dry, but it proved to be anything but. There are some interesting changes to the two-deep for Saturday's season opener against Kent State.

The big one is at offensive tackle, where junior All-American Kenyon Green has shifted back to right tackle -- where he played in high school -- after spending most of the summer at left tackle. The left tackle competition is now between super senior Jahmir Johnson and true freshman Reuben "Deuce" Fatheree.

At center, oft-injured Luke Matthews is listed as the starter, with two true freshmen behind him -- Bryce Foster and Matthew Wykoff.

As opposed to past years, there is no listing of a fullback. At running back, Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are the two listed on the two-deep, as expected.

The starting wide receivers, with Hezekiah Jones out, are Chase Lane, Ainias Smith and Caleb Chapman. Five-star Demond Demas is backing up Chapman.

On defense, All-American DeMarvin Leal is listed as the starter at defensive tackle after playing most of the past two seasons at defensive end. Tyree Johnson and Micheal Clemons are listed as the starters at end, with Jayden Peevy the other defensive tackle.

Andre White is listed as the starter at middle linebacker, with super senior Aaron Hansford as the Will, or outside, linebacker.

Sophomore Antonio Johnson has beaten out incumbent starter Erick Young for the nickel job.