The roster included 13 new enrollees, with their numbers, heights and weights. That list includes:

#3, WR Devin Price; 6-foot-3, 213 pounds

#7, WR Moose Muhammad; 6-foot-1, 196 pounds

#11, DE Fadil Diggs; 6-foot-5, 241 pounds

#13, QB Haynes King; 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

#17, DB Jaylon Jones; 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

#21, CB Josh Moten; 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

#27, DB Antonio Johnson; 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

#34, DT Isaiah Raikes; 6-foot-1, 327 pounds

#46, DE Braedon Mowry; 6-foot-3, 247 pounds

#68, OL Jordan Jefferson; 6 foot, 304 pounds

#70 OL Josh Bankhead; 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

#76, OL Chris Morris; 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

#87, TE Blake Smith; 6-foot-4, 257 pounds

The Aggies have another new tight end: former DE Max Wright has switched sides of the football and is now wearing #42.

The spring roster includes two safeties who, at one point, appeared to be heading elsewhere. Derrick Tucker and Leon O’Neal are both back, even though Tucker appeared to have plans of heading elsewhere after deciding to redshirt last season and O’Neal said he would be entering the transfer portal.



