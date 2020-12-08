AggieYell - Aggies remain 5th in CFP poll

As expected, the College Football Playoff committee kept the same four teams -- Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State -- in position to make the playoff while Texas A&M and Florida remained on the outside looking in. The Aggies' primary hope was that they would impress enough with their 31-20 win at then-No. 22 Auburn to jump Ohio State, but the Buckeyes' thrashing of Michigan State while missing a number of starters apparently held more weight.

A&M's best opportunity to make the CFP remains having Notre Dame beat Clemson for a second time in the ACC Championship Game. Both teams have had their games this weekend called off by the conference. The Aggies are also scheduled to be off after their matchup with Ole Miss was postponed a second time. No.1 Alabama will play Arkansas while No. 6 Florida will host LSU. Ohio State's game with Michigan has also been cancelled due to a COVID-19 breakout in the Michigan program.

The SEC had the most teams in the top 10 with four -- Alabama, A&M, Florida and Georgia. The ACC was second with three.



