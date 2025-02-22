Aggies remain perfect with 4-3 win over Cal Poly

Third baseman Gavin Grahovac's two-run double capped a three-run seventh inning as the Aggies (5-0) rallied to beat Cal Poly (1-5) 4-3 before 5,440 hardy fans at Olsen Field.

Starter Justin Lamkin was dominant for six innings, giving up two hits and an unearned run while walking three and striking out four in rainy conditions with a temperature struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Lamkin left trailing due to a Mustangs run in the top of third, when a throwing error by first baseman Blake Binderup allowed Cal Poly shortstop Nate Castellon to score from second.

Cal Poly starter Josh Volmerding held the Aggies to just one hit and two walks through five innings before A&M scratched out a run to tie the game. Second baseman Wyatt Henseler doubled down the left field line with one out and was driven in by Binderup’s double on a 1 ball, 2 strike count with two out.

A&M coach Michael Earley turned to left-hander Kaiden Wilson to start the seventh, but he was ineffective. After Wilson gave up a hit, a walk and hit a batter in one-third of an inning, Earley turned to newcomer Clayton Freshcorn (1-0). The right-hander did his job, limiting Cal Poly to just one run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of second baseman Ryan Fenn.

The Aggie bats finally shook off the chill in the bottom half of the seventh, as they jumped on Cal Poly reliever Jake Torres (0-2). Shortstop Kaeden Kent started the inning with a single, and he was driven home on a double to the left-center field wall off the bat of Jamal George, making his first start in right field.

Freshman Sawyer Farr pinch-hit for catcher Bear Harrison and was plunked, putting two on for Grahovac. The All-American promptly laced a double down the left field line, scoring George from second and Farr all the way from first.

Freshcorn, who worked 1 2/3 innings while giving up just one hit, gave way to closer Josh Stewart with A&M holding onto a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth. But Stewart’s outing would be short, giving up a hit and wild pitch in just six pitches before leaving the game with a trainer in obvious pain.

Right-hander Luke Jackson, who struggled in his first appearance against Elon last weekend, allowed one run to score on a fielding error with two out, but was able to get third baseman Alejandro Garza to fly out to center with the tying run on second base to end the game. Jackson picked up a save for his inning of work, the first of his career.