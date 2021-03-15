AggieYell - Aggies return 3-headed monster at RB

The Aggies ended 2020 with the best backfield in college football with the three-headed monster of Spiller, Achane and Smith. They will enter 2021 with the same trio and very few doubters. But, with Johnson and Daniels on the way, this is a very big spring for Crownover, Jackson and Hubbard. Each are capable backs in their own right, but they’re going to have to be more than capable to hold onto any shot at playing time. Could Crownover (listed in the fall at 220 pounds) or Jackson (listed at 230) switch to fullback in an effort to find playing time? It’s not optimal for either, but the idea could be toyed with in the spring. Regardless, the three are going to need to have an impressive spring if they’re going to be in the mix for 2021. Otherwise, one or more of them may end up considering options elsewhere.