AggieYell - Aggies return 3-headed monster at RB

Aggies return 3-headed monster at RB
AggieYell.com's pre-spring practice look at the Texas A&M football team continues with the running backs.
Departures
None
Spring arrivals
None
May arrivals
4-star LJ Johnson (5-10, 205; 177 carries, 1,262 yards, 20 TD; 14 receptions, 255 yards and 4 TD at Cy-Fair High School in 2020)
4-star Amari Daniels (5-9, 195; 88 caries, 830 yards, 7 TD at Miami Central High School in 2020)
Returning players
Junior Isaiah Spiller; 188 carries, 1,036 yards (5.5 YPC), 9 TD in 2020
Sophomore Devon Achane; 43 carries, 364 yards (8.5 YPC), 2 TD
Junior Ainias Smith; 49 carries, 293 yards (6 YPC), 4 TD
Redshirt sophomore Earnest Crownover; 3 carries, 16 yards (5.3 YPC)
Redshirt freshman Deondre Jackson; 2 carries, 15 yards (7.5 YPC)
Redshirt freshman Darvon Hubbard; 1 carry, 2 yards
Analysis
The Aggies ended 2020 with the best backfield in college football with the three-headed monster of Spiller, Achane and Smith. They will enter 2021 with the same trio and very few doubters. But, with Johnson and Daniels on the way, this is a very big spring for Crownover, Jackson and Hubbard. Each are capable backs in their own right, but they’re going to have to be more than capable to hold onto any shot at playing time. Could Crownover (listed in the fall at 220 pounds) or Jackson (listed at 230) switch to fullback in an effort to find playing time? It’s not optimal for either, but the idea could be toyed with in the spring. Regardless, the three are going to need to have an impressive spring if they’re going to be in the mix for 2021. Otherwise, one or more of them may end up considering options elsewhere.