Aggies roll out new-look, but more experienced, O-line
AggieYell.com's series on the 2022 Texas A&M football team by position group concludes with the offensive line.
Returning players
Redshirt junior guard Layden Robinson: Started 10 games in 2021; 2021 All-SEC; 2022 preseason All-SEC
Sophomore tackle Deuce Fatheree: Played in 11 games with 9 starts in 2021; freshman All-SEC; freshman All-American; preseason third-team All-SEC
Redshirt sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi: Played in 8 games, with 4 starts at left guard
Sophomore center Bryce Foster: Started all 12 games; freshman All-American
Redshirt freshman tackle Trey Zuhn: Redshirted
Redshirt freshman Dametrious Crownover: Redshirted
Redshirt sophomore guard Jordan Spasojevic-Moko: Played in 3 games; redshirted
Redshirt freshman center Matthew Wykoff: Played in 4 games; redshirted
Redshirt sophomore guard Josh Bankhead: Played in all 12 games, mostly on special teams
Redshirt freshman center/guard Remington Strickland: Redshirted
Newcomers
Freshman tackle PJ Williams: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
Freshman guard Kam Dewberry: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
Freshman guard Mark Nabou: 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com
Freshman tackle Hunter Erb: 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American
Setting the scene
It looked like the Aggies had an outstanding three-fifths of an offensive line set to go, with Foster at center, Robinson at right guard and Fatheree at right tackle. That's two freshman All-Americans an All-SEC selection. That setup has been thrown into disarry with the news that Foster has mono and there's no set return date for him. As a result, two new players will make their first starts Saturday against Sam Houston.
On the plus side, the three new starters have had outstanding summers and seem to be ready to go. Matthew Wykoff has taken the lion's share of snaps at center, while Aki Ogunbiyi surged from out of nowhere to seize the left guard job. Trey Zuhn hasn't been challenged at all at left tackle and has held his own against A&M's stout defensive end corps.
With Moko, Bankhead and Dewberry, the Aggies should have plenty of depth at guard. But Crownover, a first-year tackle converted from tight end, and Williams are being counted on to fill out the two-deep. The lack of depth at tackle would likely mean Ogunbiyi moves outside in the event of an injury.
Key position battle
It started off being left guard, between Moko and Ogunbiyi; then it became center with Wykoff and, as we know now, an ailing Foster. Now, the Aggies have to figure out who will back up Wykoff until Foster returns to full health. The favorite is Remington Strickland, but the Aggies will have to figure things out quickly.
The pressure's on
Zuhn. He hasn't played a snap of SEC football and will be asked to protect the blind side of quarterback Haynes King against some of the nation's toughest pass rushers. Welcome to the big time, kid.
Projected depth chart (starters in bold)
LT: Zuhn, Crownover
LG: Ogunbiyi, Moko
C: Wykoff, Strickland
RG: Robinson, Bankhead
RT: Fatheree, Williams