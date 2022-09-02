It looked like the Aggies had an outstanding three-fifths of an offensive line set to go, with Foster at center, Robinson at right guard and Fatheree at right tackle. That's two freshman All-Americans an All-SEC selection. That setup has been thrown into disarry with the news that Foster has mono and there's no set return date for him. As a result, two new players will make their first starts Saturday against Sam Houston.

On the plus side, the three new starters have had outstanding summers and seem to be ready to go. Matthew Wykoff has taken the lion's share of snaps at center, while Aki Ogunbiyi surged from out of nowhere to seize the left guard job. Trey Zuhn hasn't been challenged at all at left tackle and has held his own against A&M's stout defensive end corps.

With Moko, Bankhead and Dewberry, the Aggies should have plenty of depth at guard. But Crownover, a first-year tackle converted from tight end, and Williams are being counted on to fill out the two-deep. The lack of depth at tackle would likely mean Ogunbiyi moves outside in the event of an injury.