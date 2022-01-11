Aggies roll over Ole Miss, 67-51

The Aggies (14-2) shot 62.5% from the field in the first half, but were only up 33-29 at the intermission. They were largely carried by Coleman’s work in the low post, as the transfer from Duke hit 7 of his 8 shots for 14 points and added 5 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. But A&M also turned the ball over 7 times, hit just 1 of 6 3-pointers and was only 2-5 from the free throw line, allowing the Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) to stay within striking distance.

A&M changed that with a scoring outburst that began with 16 minutes left in the game. Nursing a 39-37 lead, the Aggies went on a 19-3 run over the next 9 minutes, spurred by 5 straight points by Tyrese Radford and 3-pointers from Quenton Jackson and Wade Taylor.

On the other end, Ole Miss could do little against A&M’s stifling defense. The Aggies held the Rebels to 34.6% shooting for the game, and just 31.8% after halftime. Ole Miss was 1-10 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes, dooming any chance at a comeback.

Radford was the only other Aggie in double-digits with 12 points, while Jackson and Taylor added 9 each.