Texas A&M's hemorrhaging at running back continues, with Cordarrian Richardson out of the Texas Bowl for undisclosed reasons. Coach Jimbo Fisher said Dec. 22 that Richardson was not with the team in Houston and would not play in the game, but was not suspended and remains part of the team. He did not discuss why Richardson was absent.

The loss of Richardson, who came on strong in the second half of the season, continues a disastrous campaign when it comes to running backs. The Aggies have lose Vernon Jackson to a likely career-ending neck injury and Deneric Prince, Jacob Kibodi and Jashaun Corbin (who was previously injured) to the transfer portal. Kibodi has since signed with the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Richardson's absence leaves starter and true freshman Isaiah Spiller as the only true running back on the roster. His likely backup for the bowl game will be former quarterback Connor Blumrick, who carried for 28 yards on 7 carries with one fumble in mop-up time in two games late in the season.

Richardson carried 25 times for 232 yards and 4 TD on the season, including a 130-yard performance against South Carolina in A&M's 30-6 win.