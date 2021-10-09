Aggies shock the world, beat Alabama 41-38

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- Texas A&M came into their game with Alabama with two conference losses, no momentum and serious questions about the direction of the program. They left it with a stunning victory and their doubters silenced.

Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith have a lot to celebrate.

The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) landed the final punches in a 41-38 melee before more than 106,000 fans at Kyle Field, rallying from a 38-31 deficit in the final five minutes to stun the No.1 Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC). When Seth Small's 28-yard field goal went through the uprights as time expired, the Aggies had righted their season and Jimbo Fisher had handed Nick Saban his first loss to a former assistant. The win, which seemed highly improbable as the game began, seemed even more unlikely after Alabama dominated time of possession in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-7 for the first 25 minutes of the half. An offense that had been completely sputtering suddenly came back to life, with the Aggies going 65 yards in six plays, with much-maligned quarterback Zach Calzada (21-31, career high 285 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) accounting for 61 of the 65 yards through the air. His final pass was a beautiful 25-yard lob to Ainias Smith (6 catches, 85 yards, 2 TD) that pulled the Aggies to within one. But it also looked costly, as two Alabama defenders hit Calzada low as he let the ball go and he was helped off the field. "(Calzada) didn't know that play was a touchdown. When they said that play was a touchdown, he smiled and went back in and he was fine," Fisher said.

While Calzada's fate was uncertain, the Aggie defense, which gave up 313 yards after halftime, did something they hadn't done in a while: got a stop. After a 1-yard run by workhorse back Brian Robinson (24 carries, 147 yards), quarterback Bryce Young (28-48, 369 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) misfired on two straight passes from his own 26. After a 43-yard punt and a 4-yard return by Smith, A&M took over at their own 35 with 2:08 to go in the game -- and Calzada came back onto the field to a roar from the crowd. After a 5-yard loss by isaiah Spiller on first down, Calzada found tight end Jalen Wydermyer for a 17-yard gain, then, amazingly, took off and ran for 11 yards and another first down on the next play. Two plays later, Calzada found Smith over the middle for 12 more yards, getting the ball to Alabama's 30 and in range for kicker Seth Small. It looked like the Aggies would be content to try for a longer field goal after Spiller carried for 3 yards to take the clock under a minute, but then Fisher pulled a fast one on his mentor: he called a pass. Wydermyer broke wide open at the Alabama 15 and forced defensive back DeMarcco Hellams to tackle him for a clear pass interference call. With the ball at the Alabama 12, Spiller carried once more for a yard to set up Small with 1 second to go on the game clock. The senior was true from 28 yards out, sending Kyle Field into a frenzy and thousands of fans onto the field in celebration.

