Aggies shock the world, beat Alabama 41-38
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- Texas A&M came into their game with Alabama with two conference losses, no momentum and serious questions about the direction of the program. They left it with a stunning victory and their doubters silenced.
The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) landed the final punches in a 41-38 melee before more than 106,000 fans at Kyle Field, rallying from a 38-31 deficit in the final five minutes to stun the No.1 Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC). When Seth Small's 28-yard field goal went through the uprights as time expired, the Aggies had righted their season and Jimbo Fisher had handed Nick Saban his first loss to a former assistant.
The win, which seemed highly improbable as the game began, seemed even more unlikely after Alabama dominated time of possession in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-7 for the first 25 minutes of the half. An offense that had been completely sputtering suddenly came back to life, with the Aggies going 65 yards in six plays, with much-maligned quarterback Zach Calzada (21-31, career high 285 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) accounting for 61 of the 65 yards through the air. His final pass was a beautiful 25-yard lob to Ainias Smith (6 catches, 85 yards, 2 TD) that pulled the Aggies to within one. But it also looked costly, as two Alabama defenders hit Calzada low as he let the ball go and he was helped off the field.
"(Calzada) didn't know that play was a touchdown. When they said that play was a touchdown, he smiled and went back in and he was fine," Fisher said.
While Calzada's fate was uncertain, the Aggie defense, which gave up 313 yards after halftime, did something they hadn't done in a while: got a stop. After a 1-yard run by workhorse back Brian Robinson (24 carries, 147 yards), quarterback Bryce Young (28-48, 369 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) misfired on two straight passes from his own 26.
After a 43-yard punt and a 4-yard return by Smith, A&M took over at their own 35 with 2:08 to go in the game -- and Calzada came back onto the field to a roar from the crowd. After a 5-yard loss by isaiah Spiller on first down, Calzada found tight end Jalen Wydermyer for a 17-yard gain, then, amazingly, took off and ran for 11 yards and another first down on the next play. Two plays later, Calzada found Smith over the middle for 12 more yards, getting the ball to Alabama's 30 and in range for kicker Seth Small.
It looked like the Aggies would be content to try for a longer field goal after Spiller carried for 3 yards to take the clock under a minute, but then Fisher pulled a fast one on his mentor: he called a pass. Wydermyer broke wide open at the Alabama 15 and forced defensive back DeMarcco Hellams to tackle him for a clear pass interference call.
With the ball at the Alabama 12, Spiller carried once more for a yard to set up Small with 1 second to go on the game clock. The senior was true from 28 yards out, sending Kyle Field into a frenzy and thousands of fans onto the field in celebration.
"But I was just repeating Psalms 23:1 to myself all night, which is: The lord is my shepherd. I shall not be in want. And that kind of comforted me," Small said. "That's a moment I live for."
During the first half, it didn't look like this game would come down to the wire. After falling behind 7-3, the Aggies dominated. Calzada moved the Aggies right back down the field, going 75 yards in just 3 plays -- including two passes to tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The first, for 34 yards, moved A&M to Alabama's 27; a play later, Calzada rolled out to his right and found a wide open Wydermyer for an easy touchdown and a 10-7 lead.
On Alabama's next drive, Young and Robinson failed to connect on a handoff on 3rd and 1 on the Crimson Tide 44, and A&M safety Leon O'Neal pounced on it. The first fumble recovery of the season of the Aggies turned into points, as Calzada sucked in the Alabama defenders with a play-action fake after six straight runs and threw an easy pass to a wide open Smith for a 6-yard score.
It looked like Alabama was going to cut back into the Aggie lead on their next drive, but Demani Richardson jumped in front of a pass intended for Jahleel Billingsley in the end zone for his first interception of the year.
Alabama would cut the lead to 17-10 with a 38-yard field goal by Will Reichard, but the Tide would be stymied again in their efforts to get in the end zone when O'Neal sacked Young for an 8-yard loss on 3rd and 6 from the Aggie 12.
A&M would have no such difficulty getting into the end zone. Keyed by a 33-yard pass from Calzada to Devon Achane that moved the Aggies into Alabama territory, Spiller ran over and through several Crimson Tide defenders on the way to a 15-yard touchdown.
The Aggies went into halftime up 24-10, but momentum shifted almost immediately after the intermission. Alabama drove into Aggie territory but was eventually forced to punt, but A&M quickly went three and out. The Tide then blocked Nik Constantinou's punt from the A&M 19, with King Mikwuta recovering for a touchdown.
The lead would only stay at 7 points for a matter of seconds, because Achane fielded the ensuing kickoff, broke to his left and blew past everyone on his way to the end zone on a 96-yard return.
"I couldn't believe it," Achane said. "The hole was so big. It was just like, 'Is this for me?'"
Achane's touchdown would be A&M's only highlight for the rest of the third quarter, as Alabama answered back with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Young to Jameson Williams on their next possession. The Crimson Tide would move the ball inside the Aggies' 10 yard line on each of the next two possessions, but would have to settle for short field goals.
Alabama would finally get into the end zone again with exactly 5 minutes to go in the game, when Young found Williams for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Instead of sealing a comeback win for the nation's top team, it merely set the stage for Calzada and Small's heroics.
For the second straight year, Fisher walked off the field on his birthday with a 41-38 win over a top-5 opponent. This time, however, it was in front of a packed house and a 12th Man that was frequently deafening Saturday night.
"I'm thankful we won the game for them, and I mean that, for our players, for everybody who believes in us and especially our fans because, listen, this place deserves a great football team," he said. "We're doing everything in our power to make it that way, and we're going to try to get it there."