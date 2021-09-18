Aggies shut out New Mexico 34-0

They routed the Lobos anyway.

The No. 7 Aggies (3-0) used another stifling performance from its defense and a solid first career start from quarterback Zach Calzada to dominate New Mexico before more than 91,000 people Saturday afternoon. It was the first shutout for the A&M defense since 2016.

After struggling to find any offensive rhythm in last week’s win over Colorado, the Aggies scored immediately Saturday. Set up by a 39-yard punt return by Ainias Smith, A&M scored three plays later when Calzada (19-33, 275 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) found Devon Achane (3 catches, 45 yards; 9 carries, 29 yards rushing) for a quick pass out of the backfield that became a 26-yard scoring reception. After a six-play drive by the Lobos, A&M got the ball back on their own 30 and struck immediately, with Calzada finding the first of three receivers to get their first career reception in this game, Demond Demas (2 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD). Wide open on a deep ball over the middle, Demas caught the ball at the New Mexico 20 and strolled in for a 70-yard touchdown the first time he touched the ball in college.

After a pair of drives ending in punts and one amazing punt return touchdown for Smith called back on a questionable penalty call, the Aggies got things in gear again with 12:05 to go in the second quarter and went on a 12-play, 60-yard march that ended with a 5-yard touchdown from Isaiah Spiller (15 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD) and a 21-0 lead.

A&M would add a pair of field goals on their next two possessions, then finally got its struggling running game on track as Spiller carried four times for 71 yards on 4 carries, including a 46-yard sprint inside the New Mexico 20. Three plays later, Calzada lobbed a pass to the corner of the end zone that was caught one-handed by freshman receiver Moose Muhammad (3 catches, 24 yards, 1 TD) to give the Aggies their final score of the day.

While the A&M offense moved with fits and starts, New Mexico’s offense didn’t move at all. The Lobos picked up a total of 122 yards of offense, including just 33 through the air. Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson, who threw for just 107 yards when visiting Kyle Field three years ago, couldn’t come close to that number today. Wilson completed just 10 of 23 passes for 33 yards and was sacked four times. He was also threw an interception in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for intended for tight end Kyle Jarvis that was deflected away by safety Leon O’Neal into the hands of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. The Aggies could not stand prosperity, however, as a bad snap disrupted the first career field goal attempt for Caden Davis after Seth Small hit his first three earlier in the game.

While the inconsistent performance of the offense, and the subpar showing by the offensive line in particular, could be a cause for concern, the game ended up being a big one for a lot of new faces. Devin Price had his first career catch, to go with Demas and Muhammad; Cooper had his first career interception. Nickel Deuce Harmon played significant minutes in place of senior Keldrick Carper and had 3 tackles and a tackle for loss. Demas had not only his first career catch and touchdown, but his first 100-yard game as well.