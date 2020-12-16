AggieYell - Aggies sign 4-star DE from Brooklyn

Tall, lanky defensive end who could play linebacker. Absolutely dominated New York City opponents. Excellent situational awareness; doesn’t get fooled by opponents using misdirection. Very quick with his change of direction and good speed off the edge. Was used frequently as a standup pass rusher, a la Tyree Johnson. Needs to add some weight and get used to playing top-caliber opponents, but is another strong addition to a defensive end group that is getting very deep and very good.