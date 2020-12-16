AggieYell - Aggies sign 4-star DE from Brooklyn

Aggies sign 4-star DE from Brooklyn
Texas A&M's recruiting efforts on the East Coast has led the Aggies to New York City, where they have signed 4-star DE Jahzion Harris.
Height/Weight: 6-5, 220 pounds
Commitment date: April 28, 2020
Committed to A&M over: Penn State, Ohio State and LSU, among others
Analysis
Tall, lanky defensive end who could play linebacker. Absolutely dominated New York City opponents. Excellent situational awareness; doesn’t get fooled by opponents using misdirection. Very quick with his change of direction and good speed off the edge. Was used frequently as a standup pass rusher, a la Tyree Johnson. Needs to add some weight and get used to playing top-caliber opponents, but is another strong addition to a defensive end group that is getting very deep and very good.
Join AY today, get free premium access until Jan. 29!
Get all the details here: Join AY today, get premium access for FREE until Jan. 29!