AggieYell - Aggies sign 4-star offensive tackle from Colorado

“Texas A&M, it feels familiar to me since my parents both went there and we still have lots of family in college station. It probably feels the most family like.” - Trey Zuhn

Why A&M : “It was mostly the connections I have with coaches and the people there. Then I also have a bunch of family there in town—grandparents, uncles, cousins. There is also the Aggie Network—that’s huge for life now and especially later. The way the culture is and the way the program is going—it’s going to be great.” - Trey Zuhn

100% committed to Texas A&M! Can’t wait to get started with @Coach_Henson and Coach Fisher @AggieFootball ! Thank you to Matt McChesney @SixZeroAcademy for getting me ready for the SEC and building #TheBridge ! Gig’Em 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/cT7f9iaDJh

He plays mean. He likes to drive back opponents from the line of scrimmage and give them an extra shove after the whistle -- if they're not on the ground.

He's 6-foot-7, so he's got a tremendous wingspan. He can get his hands on an opponent quickly and uses his lower body strength to drive them away from the line of scrimmage. And once he gets moving, he's hard to stop.

One thing I really liked in the limited looks we get here is his lateral movement. He looks like he moves really quickly to cut off defensive ends who line up on his left arm, denying them the edge. And he beats them out there, they're not going to get past him. He'll win nearly any hand-fighting that takes place.

Zuhn has a ton of room to grown. He's listed at 276 pounds by Rivals, but he's probably closer to 300 now. And from the looks of things, he could put on another 25 pounds easily and still look slim. He has the frame of a prototype left tackle.

If I'm right about his footwork, that's where he'll end up being -- a left tackle. And that's precisely what the Aggies need. He'll probably get a year to mature, since the Aggies like to redshirt their linemen, but he's tall, long, pretty quick and very mean. He committed so early that a lot of people have already forgotten about him, but he could be a key part of what’s become a very good offensive line class.