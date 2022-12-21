Platt seemed like he was out of the picture when A&M signed three tight ends in 2022, but the wheel of fortune spins strangely at times. With A&M losing several tight ends and David Shaw leaving Stanford, the timing was right for the Aggies to land the only 2023 tight end they had any serious interest in.

The Aggies didn't need another tight end, but Platt's too good not to take. He's got solid size, but he has a wideout's skills in a tight end's body.

When's the last time you saw a tight end run a go route? Maybe Donovan Green did it in high school. I think Jalen Wydermyer did it once in 2021. Platt is one of those extremely rare tight ends who can actually take the top off a defense. He's got very good speed for his size, his excellent footwork and can really cause problems in the open field. He's not a tight end who will just rumble down the middle of the field looking to hit somoene; he'll make you miss.

Even though he seems most comfortable in the slot, and he may do that a lot at A&M, he is also a willing and aggressive blocker. He'll get better at that as time goes on and he gets a little bigger, but he's not afraid to stick his nose in there and knock an opposing linebacker out of the way.

This is an excellent pickup for A&M. They need weapons on offense and teaming Platt with Green and Jake Johnson is going to give opponents all kinds of headaches. When he became available, he was absolutely too good to pass up.