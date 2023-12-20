The Aggies need aggressive linebackers, and they got one in Lockhart. He's got great vision, exceptional instincts and great speed.

A lot of linebackers know how to pursue and look explosive when they're untouched, but Lockhart is shedding blocks or avoiding cuts repeatedly and still makes the play. That shows not only impressive instinct, but anticipation as well. He knows the block is coming, knows how to shed it and still be in a position to make the play.

If he is left in open space, look out when he gets going downhill. His acceleration is extremely impressive and he covers a lot of ground without expending (it appears) a lot of effort. And he can definitely hit someone.

Lockhart also shows that he can cover. He drops well, anticipates the throw well and can go down the field if he needs to.

Keep in mind that St. John Bosco is one of the best programs in the nation. Lockhart is dominating play at an elite high school level. Physically speaking, it doesn't look like he's got a lot of developing that he still needs to do. A little more refinement and a quick adjustment to the bigger and faster SEC and he should be ready to contribute, maybe as soon as next fall.