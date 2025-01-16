Published Jan 16, 2025
Changes, changes -- Defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

In the six weeks since the 2024 regular season ended, the Aggie football team has been revamped due to departures to the NFL, the transfer portal and the signing of the 2025 recruiting class. But have they improved? 

Advertisement

Defensive end/JACK

Returning players
Name2025 classification2024 stats

Cashius Howell

Sr.

40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 7 passes broken up

Rylan Kennedy

Jr.

20 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Solomon Williams

RS-Fr.

4 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Kendall Jackson

RS-Fr.

1 tackle

Jadon Scarlett

RS-So.

2 tackles in three games

Departures
Name2025 classification2024 statsDestination

Malick Sylla

Sr.

6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Mississippi State

Josh Celiscar

Gr.

No stats in one game

USF

Enai White

RS-Jr.

No stats in one game

Penn State

Turning pro/eligbility expired
Name2024 stats

Nic Scourton

37 tackles, 14 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Shemar Stewart

31 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

2025 signees
NameStar ranking

Marco Jones

4
Transfers in
Name2025 classification2024 statsTransferring from

Dayon Hayes

RS-Sr.

16 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks in four games

Colorado

TJ Searcy

Jr.

34 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks

Florida

Sam M'Pemba

RS-So.

No stats in 2024

Georgia

NET RESULT: A clear loss in terms of overall talent. Right now, Howell appears to be the only impact player in the group after finishing the 2024 season strong.

Scourton and Stewart could both be taken in the middle of the first round of the NFL Draft and, even though they did not meet the high expectations set for them, were still mostly productive. Hayes can be a force when he's healthy; Searcy is a big body who can make an impact. M'Pemba is a wildcard; he could rack up eight sacks or so if he taps into his athletic ability or he could end up on the bench.

Jones and Williams could be the players that make this group significantly stronger. The true freshman and redshirt freshman have a good combination of size and speed that could make them difference makers.

Defensive tackle

Returning players
Name2025 classification2024 stats

DJ Hicks

Junior

17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Albert Regis

RS-Sr.

36 tackles, 3 TFL, .5 sacks

Dealyn Evans

RS-Fr.

No stats in three games

Departures
Name2025 classification2024 statsDestination

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-So.

6 tackles in two games

Baylor

Gabe Dindy

RS-Jr.

1 tackle, .5 TFL

South Carolina

Turned pro/eligibility expired
Name2024 stats

Shemar Turner

36 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Rodas Johnson

13 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack

2025 signees
NameStar ranking

Landon Rink

4

DJ Sanders

4

Chase Sims

4
Transfers in
Name2025 classification2024 statsTransferring from

Tyler Oneydim

RS-Sr.

33 tackles, 2.5 TFL

Iowa State

NET RESULT: Hopefully a wash. Turner played well last year (when he wasn't picking up personal fouls) and Johnson was a valuable backup. But Oneydim was very productive at Iowa State and the Aggies believe they should be able to get something out of Evans, Sanders, Rink and Sims. It really comes down to whether DJ Hicks is going to break out and become the star people expected him to be. If that happens, it will obviously be a step up from 2024.

Linebacker

Returning players
Name2025 classification2024 stats

Taurean York

Jr.

82 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery

Scooby Williams

RS-Sr.

43 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery

Daymion Sanford

Jr.

33 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack

Jordan Lockhart

So.

11 tackles

Tristan Jernigan

So.

11 tackles, .5 TFL

Departures
Name2025 classification2024 statsDestination

Martrell Harris Jr.

RS-Jr.

No stats in two games

TBD

Chantz Johnson

RS-So.

No stats in four games

Texas State

Turned pro/eligibility expired
Column 1Column 2

Solomon DeShields

23 tackles, 1.5 TFL, .5 sacks

2025 signees
NameStar ranking

Noah MIkhail

4

Kelvion Riggins

4

NET RESULT: Almost certainly positive. You get your top three linebackers -- York, Williams and Sanford -- back, with Lockhart and Jernigan getting a year of experience under their belts. And then you add two excellent prospects in Mikhail and Riggins to be part of the next wave of linebackers. The Aggies seem to be set up at linebacker for the present and future as well as they have in a long time.

Safety/nickel

Returning players
Name2025 classification2024 stats

Bryce Anderson

Sr.

24 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 TD

Dalton Brooks

Jr.

59 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Tyreek Chappell

RS-Sr.

3 tackles, 1 TFL in two games

Marcus Ratcliffe

Jr.

48 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked kick

Jarred Kerr

Sr.

6 tackles

Myles Davis

So.

11 tackles

Jordan Pride

RS-Fr.

No stats in one game

Bravion Rogers

Jr.

7 tackles, 1 TFL

No players entered the transfer portal.

Turned pro/eligibility expired
Column 1Column 2

Trey Jones

16 tackles, .5 TFL

BJ Mayes

30 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT

Jaydon Hill

26 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

2025 signees
NameStar ranking

Rashad Johnson

4

Deyjhon Pettaway

4
Transfers in
Name2025 classification2024 statsTransferring from

Jordan Shaw

RS-So.

37 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Washington

NET RESULT: Likely positive for a few reasons. First, Chappell returns. The defense took a huge hit when he was lost for the season, because Jaydon Hill simply could not cover. When he was on the field in passing situations, he was exposed. That forced BJ Mayes to move to nickel, where he was a big step up.

Next, Anderson will be healthy again. He battled through injuries for most of the year and his play was clearly affected. But that meant more playing time for Brooks, who looks like he's on his way to stardom, and Ratcliffe, who was solid in his first season at A&M.

Myles Davis will step into Trey Jones's role as the big safety and Shaw will likely see playing time at nickel. That will give Johnson and Pettaway time to adjust to the college game.

Cornerback

Returning players
Name2025 classification2024 stats

Will Lee

Sr.

42 tackles, .5 TFL, 10 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 TD

Dezz Ricks

RS-So.

20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

Jayvon Thomas

Jr.

17 tackles, 1 INT

Departures
Name2025 classification2024 statsDestination

Donovan Saunders

RS-Jr.

2 tackles in two games

Utah

2025 signees
NameStar ranking

Adonyss Currie

4

Jamar Beal-Goines

4

Cobey Sellers

4
Transfers in
Name2025 classification2024 statsTransferring from

Julian Humphrey

RS-Jr.

10 tackles, 4 passes defensed

Georgia

NET RESULT: Definitely positive. The Aggies went into the 2023 season in dire need of corners and stocked up in the transfer portal. They ended 2024...in dire need of corners again, but this time, they have Will Lee.

Lee was an All-SEC selection in his first season at A&M and got better as the year went on. He and Ricks, who was getting his first real playing time, were the only two corners the staff felt they could rely on when BJ Mayes had to move to nickel. But Ricks got picked on by many opponents and, when Thomas came in, he was picked on even worse.Saunders was an absolute bust.

So the Aggies threw bodies at the problem, signing former 5-star and Georgia starter Humphrey to come in and be an immediate part of the rotation if he doesn't start. Shaw may get some time on the outside as well. Thomas will be a year older and hopefully improved.

A&M doesn't want to throw the three true freshmen out there (like 2023) unless they're really ready. Hopefully, the return of Lee, the addition of Humphrey and a year of experience for Ricks and Thomas will improve the position group across the board.