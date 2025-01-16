Changes, changes -- Defense

In the six weeks since the 2024 regular season ended, the Aggie football team has been revamped due to departures to the NFL, the transfer portal and the signing of the 2025 recruiting class. But have they improved?

Leading tackler Taurean York will be back for 2025.

Defensive end/JACK

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Cashius Howell Sr. 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 7 passes broken up Rylan Kennedy Jr. 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks Solomon Williams RS-Fr. 4 tackles, 1.5 TFL Kendall Jackson RS-Fr. 1 tackle Jadon Scarlett RS-So. 2 tackles in three games

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Malick Sylla Sr. 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks Mississippi State Josh Celiscar Gr. No stats in one game USF Enai White RS-Jr. No stats in one game Penn State

Turning pro/eligbility expired Name 2024 stats Nic Scourton 37 tackles, 14 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble Shemar Stewart 31 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

2025 signees Name Star ranking Marco Jones 4

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from Dayon Hayes RS-Sr. 16 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks in four games Colorado TJ Searcy Jr. 34 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks Florida Sam M'Pemba RS-So. No stats in 2024 Georgia

NET RESULT: A clear loss in terms of overall talent. Right now, Howell appears to be the only impact player in the group after finishing the 2024 season strong. Scourton and Stewart could both be taken in the middle of the first round of the NFL Draft and, even though they did not meet the high expectations set for them, were still mostly productive. Hayes can be a force when he's healthy; Searcy is a big body who can make an impact. M'Pemba is a wildcard; he could rack up eight sacks or so if he taps into his athletic ability or he could end up on the bench. Jones and Williams could be the players that make this group significantly stronger. The true freshman and redshirt freshman have a good combination of size and speed that could make them difference makers.

Defensive tackle

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats DJ Hicks Junior 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks Albert Regis RS-Sr. 36 tackles, 3 TFL, .5 sacks Dealyn Evans RS-Fr. No stats in three games

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Samu Taumanupepe RS-So. 6 tackles in two games Baylor Gabe Dindy RS-Jr. 1 tackle, .5 TFL South Carolina

Turned pro/eligibility expired Name 2024 stats Shemar Turner 36 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble Rodas Johnson 13 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack

2025 signees Name Star ranking Landon Rink 4 DJ Sanders 4 Chase Sims 4

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from Tyler Oneydim RS-Sr. 33 tackles, 2.5 TFL Iowa State

NET RESULT: Hopefully a wash. Turner played well last year (when he wasn't picking up personal fouls) and Johnson was a valuable backup. But Oneydim was very productive at Iowa State and the Aggies believe they should be able to get something out of Evans, Sanders, Rink and Sims. It really comes down to whether DJ Hicks is going to break out and become the star people expected him to be. If that happens, it will obviously be a step up from 2024.

Linebacker

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Taurean York Jr. 82 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery Scooby Williams RS-Sr. 43 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery Daymion Sanford Jr. 33 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack Jordan Lockhart So. 11 tackles Tristan Jernigan So. 11 tackles, .5 TFL

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Martrell Harris Jr. RS-Jr. No stats in two games TBD Chantz Johnson RS-So. No stats in four games Texas State

Turned pro/eligibility expired Column 1 Column 2 Solomon DeShields 23 tackles, 1.5 TFL, .5 sacks

2025 signees Name Star ranking Noah MIkhail 4 Kelvion Riggins 4

NET RESULT: Almost certainly positive. You get your top three linebackers -- York, Williams and Sanford -- back, with Lockhart and Jernigan getting a year of experience under their belts. And then you add two excellent prospects in Mikhail and Riggins to be part of the next wave of linebackers. The Aggies seem to be set up at linebacker for the present and future as well as they have in a long time.

Safety/nickel

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Bryce Anderson Sr. 24 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 TD Dalton Brooks Jr. 59 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT Tyreek Chappell RS-Sr. 3 tackles, 1 TFL in two games Marcus Ratcliffe Jr. 48 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked kick Jarred Kerr Sr. 6 tackles Myles Davis So. 11 tackles Jordan Pride RS-Fr. No stats in one game Bravion Rogers Jr. 7 tackles, 1 TFL

No players entered the transfer portal.

Turned pro/eligibility expired Column 1 Column 2 Trey Jones 16 tackles, .5 TFL BJ Mayes 30 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 INT Jaydon Hill 26 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

2025 signees Name Star ranking Rashad Johnson 4 Deyjhon Pettaway 4

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from Jordan Shaw RS-So. 37 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery Washington

NET RESULT: Likely positive for a few reasons. First, Chappell returns. The defense took a huge hit when he was lost for the season, because Jaydon Hill simply could not cover. When he was on the field in passing situations, he was exposed. That forced BJ Mayes to move to nickel, where he was a big step up. Next, Anderson will be healthy again. He battled through injuries for most of the year and his play was clearly affected. But that meant more playing time for Brooks, who looks like he's on his way to stardom, and Ratcliffe, who was solid in his first season at A&M. Myles Davis will step into Trey Jones's role as the big safety and Shaw will likely see playing time at nickel. That will give Johnson and Pettaway time to adjust to the college game.

Cornerback

Returning players Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Will Lee Sr. 42 tackles, .5 TFL, 10 passes broken up, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble, 1 TD Dezz Ricks RS-So. 20 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT Jayvon Thomas Jr. 17 tackles, 1 INT

Departures Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Destination Donovan Saunders RS-Jr. 2 tackles in two games Utah

2025 signees Name Star ranking Adonyss Currie 4 Jamar Beal-Goines 4 Cobey Sellers 4

Transfers in Name 2025 classification 2024 stats Transferring from Julian Humphrey RS-Jr. 10 tackles, 4 passes defensed Georgia