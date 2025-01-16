Changes, changes -- Defense

In the six weeks since the 2024 regular season ended, the Aggie football team has been revamped due to departures to the NFL, the transfer portal and the signing of the 2025 recruiting class. But have they improved?
Defensive end/JACK
NET RESULT: A clear loss in terms of overall talent. Right now, Howell appears to be the only impact player in the group after finishing the 2024 season strong.
Scourton and Stewart could both be taken in the middle of the first round of the NFL Draft and, even though they did not meet the high expectations set for them, were still mostly productive. Hayes can be a force when he's healthy; Searcy is a big body who can make an impact. M'Pemba is a wildcard; he could rack up eight sacks or so if he taps into his athletic ability or he could end up on the bench.
Jones and Williams could be the players that make this group significantly stronger. The true freshman and redshirt freshman have a good combination of size and speed that could make them difference makers.
Defensive tackle
NET RESULT: Hopefully a wash. Turner played well last year (when he wasn't picking up personal fouls) and Johnson was a valuable backup. But Oneydim was very productive at Iowa State and the Aggies believe they should be able to get something out of Evans, Sanders, Rink and Sims. It really comes down to whether DJ Hicks is going to break out and become the star people expected him to be. If that happens, it will obviously be a step up from 2024.
Linebacker
NET RESULT: Almost certainly positive. You get your top three linebackers -- York, Williams and Sanford -- back, with Lockhart and Jernigan getting a year of experience under their belts. And then you add two excellent prospects in Mikhail and Riggins to be part of the next wave of linebackers. The Aggies seem to be set up at linebacker for the present and future as well as they have in a long time.
Safety/nickel
No players entered the transfer portal.
NET RESULT: Likely positive for a few reasons. First, Chappell returns. The defense took a huge hit when he was lost for the season, because Jaydon Hill simply could not cover. When he was on the field in passing situations, he was exposed. That forced BJ Mayes to move to nickel, where he was a big step up.
Next, Anderson will be healthy again. He battled through injuries for most of the year and his play was clearly affected. But that meant more playing time for Brooks, who looks like he's on his way to stardom, and Ratcliffe, who was solid in his first season at A&M.
Myles Davis will step into Trey Jones's role as the big safety and Shaw will likely see playing time at nickel. That will give Johnson and Pettaway time to adjust to the college game.
Cornerback
NET RESULT: Definitely positive. The Aggies went into the 2023 season in dire need of corners and stocked up in the transfer portal. They ended 2024...in dire need of corners again, but this time, they have Will Lee.
Lee was an All-SEC selection in his first season at A&M and got better as the year went on. He and Ricks, who was getting his first real playing time, were the only two corners the staff felt they could rely on when BJ Mayes had to move to nickel. But Ricks got picked on by many opponents and, when Thomas came in, he was picked on even worse.Saunders was an absolute bust.
So the Aggies threw bodies at the problem, signing former 5-star and Georgia starter Humphrey to come in and be an immediate part of the rotation if he doesn't start. Shaw may get some time on the outside as well. Thomas will be a year older and hopefully improved.
A&M doesn't want to throw the three true freshmen out there (like 2023) unless they're really ready. Hopefully, the return of Lee, the addition of Humphrey and a year of experience for Ricks and Thomas will improve the position group across the board.