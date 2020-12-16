AggieYell - Aggies sign elite CB Deuce Harmon

Message to the 12th Man : “... just know that they are getting a dog and I’m going to be the best me. They are the team for me because I know their football scheme fits me...”

“The game atmosphere is crazy there, I was wowed when I first went there and I told myself I can definitely see myself playing here. Knowing that I will be coached by legendary coaches, I know that I will get the best development there is on and off the field."

Why A&M : "The connection with them is more than a football relationship. Half the time we don’t even talk about football,” said Harmon. “The relationship with the coaches is even stronger than they were before. I feel like I can talk to them about anything.

Harmon is either 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 depending on who you ask, which is not the normal size for a corner recruited by Mike Elko. So immediately, I suspected he had a quality skill set.

And boy, does he.

Harmon is an outstanding cover corner -- one of the best I've seen since I got into this deal a decade ago. He gets in the hip pocket of the guy he's covering and that's it. He's there and not leaving, unless it's to make a break on the ball. His anticipation is outstanding.

Harmon really can do about everything you want a corner to do. His break on the ball is off the charts good, and once he gets moving he's a blur. He runs track for Guyer and his personal best in the 100 meters is 10.83 seconds, which isn't bad at all. You can see that high-end speed when he turns and runs with wideouts -- sometimes, it seems like he has to slow down to avoid running past them.

His anticipation when the ball is in the air is excellent. He finds the ball and gets in the right position to make a play or pick it off. Harmon has both quickness and speed, as he runs down the field but can also cut in front of a receiver to deflect a pass. He knows what he needs to do to defend a receiver and doesn't get overly greedy in trying for interceptions when batting the ball away is the smarter move.

I also like his toughness. Harmon typically plays off the receiver, but can also jam at the line. And if he sniffs out a screen, look out. He'll be past the blocker before he (the blocker) reacts and will rock the receiver.

I really don't see anything here I don't like a lot. If Harmon was a little taller, he'd probably be a 5-star. As it is, he has an excellent skill set and has clearly been well-coached. TJ Rushing will have a lot to work with right off the bat, which is good -- the Aggies could need him to be ready next year.