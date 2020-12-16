AggieYell - Aggies sign Katy TE Fernando Garza

Message for the 12th Man?: "I'm going to come back stronger, faster and better than I ever have off of this ACL tear and will bring talent to the table at the next level."

Why he chose A&M: "I love A&M because it's close to family and I like the way they utilize their tight ends. And coach Coley is amazing."

The Aggies originally wanted Garza for his ability to be a quality in-line blocking tight end, but it turns out they’ll be getting quite a bit more than that. During his senior season, Garza developed into a very good pass catcher as well.

Garza plays with a mean streak, especially when he’s blocking. He likes to put opponents on the ground, and he can get to the second level pretty frequently due to his speed. He can pull and lead a back on counters or take on an end one-on-one. But if opponents don’t account for him the passing game, he’ll make them pay. He runs good routes and showed some pretty nice athleticism and concentration, sliding to make catches or grabbing passes in traffic. He may not be needed next year with the depth A&M is developing at the position, but he could be a steal.