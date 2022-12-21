Thomas was one the first commits to the 2023 class and seemed solid until recently, when TCU made a strong run at him. A final weekend visit to College Station stemmed TCU's momentum, however, and he decided he'd be better off in Aggieland.

"Relentless" is not a term you usually associate with a corner, but in Thomas's case, it just seems to fit. He's a maximum effort guy who never quits on a play on either side of the ball.

As far as being a corner goes, he's really good in man coverage. He changes direction very well and has extremely quick feet. He can flip his hips, turn and run with a receiver easily.

Thomas has really good lower body strength, which you can see by the way he runs through tacklers and over some defenders on punt returns. That will serve him well in college as he tries to jam and get physical with taller wide receivers.

Thomas has the speed, quickness and anticipation you want in a corner, but he also tackles well. In his highlights, he comes up and puts several solid licks on offensive players, but it's not with just one shoulder like he's showing off. He hits hard, wraps and takes them to the ground.