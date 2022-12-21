Bisontis was a highly-sought after prospect for many teams, including defending national champion Georgia. A late push from the Bulldogs had Bisontis wavering in his commitment to the Aggies, but an unofficial visit to College Station two weekends ago was enough to convince him to stick with A&M.

Rivals may have Bisontis rated as a guard, but I think he's a tackle and it seems like A&M does as well. And if you like someone who plays with a violent disposition, he's your guy.

The first thing that strikes me with Bisontis is how he's already nearly 300 pounds, but looks almost...slender. He's got some more weight that he can put on. But that gets lost as soon as you see him start pounding people into the turf. Repeatedly.

There's not much doubt that Bisontis likes to finish his blocks and tries to physically intimidate opponents. He'll drive them well off the line, sometimes 10 yards off the line, then push them to the turf and fall on them.

But there's more here than just mean disposition. His arms are extremely long, which gives him an advantage right off the bat. He can direct the action, because he's got his hands on the defensive linemen first. He's got the leverage.

Bisontis also has impressive speed. You can see a couple of highlights where he gets out to lead on screen passes or gets to the second level to take out a linebacker. His burst out of his stance is also very impressive.

Like nearly every high school offensive linemen, he's got some things to work on at the next level -- primarily staying low so he can win the leverage battle against players who are as strong as he is. But the necessary tools, and the mindset, are already there.