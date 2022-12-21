York's recruitment didn't take long. He was offered last week, visited over the weekend and committed Monday night. A longtime Baylor commit, he seemed like he was destined for Duke until the Aggies entered the scene last week.

When I look at York, I get flashbacks to Tyrel Dodson. And, like Dodson, I think York is extremely underrated.

First, you can't argue with production. 120 tackles is a whole bleeping lot. He's been his district's MVP three times in a row. That tells you he gets things done. His film backs that up.

Like Dodson, York has a nose for the football. He has excellent anticipation and gets after the ball quickly. He does an outstanding job of navigating through masses of humanity to get to the ballcarrier, then he puts him down.

I love his footwork. York can take long strides, but reverts to quick, choppy steps when he's 1-on-1 with a ballcarrier. That allows him to change direction more quickly and stay in front of his target.

Even though he has the ability to go for the knockout hit, he's more interested in getting his opponent on the ground. He's fundamentally sound and tackles well.

One advantage he may have over Dodson is his pure speed. York can cover a lot of ground in a hurry -- and, shock of shocks, he runs track. His acceleration is excellent and when he gets you lined up...well, sorry.

This young man is a player. He has produced at every level and, even if he's a little short, is already at around 220 pounds. Add about 5 pounds and, with his instincts, he could be on the field fast.