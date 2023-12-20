O'Neill likely has the strongest arm of any quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. He can make all the throws and he can make them easily. There are several instances here where he makes 50-yard passes with a little more than a flick of the wrist.

With his size, it's easy to make comparisons to the late Ryan Mallett or to Ben Roethlisberger. But he may have a quicker release than both of them. There's not much of a windup; O'Neill gets the ball up and out.

For a guy of his size, O'Neill shows some pretty impressive touch. He knows when to float a pass in, and when to really cut it loose. He throws deep ins, which are some of the toughest passes to make, very well. His pocket presence is also surprisingly good, and he knows how to buy himself time to let a receiver get open.

Even though the Hun School is a step up in competition for O'Neill -- and he rose to the challenge -- it's still a few rungs below the SEC. He'll need a year or two to acclimate to the speed and talent of opposing defenses. But his arm is going to make him very popular with A&M fans, likely before he even gets on the field.



