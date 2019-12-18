Doesn't take much to see why SEC schools were all over George -- he plays an SEC style of football. He's big, long and physical. But he's got great speed and cover skills to boot.

George's anticipation is exceptional. Once he reads the route, he jumps on it immediately. He has the hips to turn and run with an opponent, and if the ball is in front of him, he has great closing speed. You can see him pick off a couple of passes simply because he's coming in faster than anyone expects and the wideout doesn't come back for the ball.

George also doesn't mind contact. In the SEC, you have to tackle, and he doesn't mind that at all. He also turns, finds the football well and positions himself to make a play on it. He's been coached well, but he's also got a ton of natural talent.