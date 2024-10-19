Aggies slay some demons with win at Miss. State

Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The No. 14 Aggies (6-1, 4-0 SEC) survived a slugfest with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) 34-24 Saturday before an announced crowd of 50,127 at Davis-Wade. The Aggies silenced the cowbells, and some painful memories, as the offense and defense each took turns in leading the Aggies to a rare victory in Starkville.

With the win, A&M is now 4-0 in conference for the first time since 2016, and only the second time ever in the SEC.

“When you come on the road in this conference, nothing’s going to be easy,” coach Mike Elko said. “I thought we battled and scrapped through some adversity … and found a way to make enough plays to win the game.”

The game started disastrously for the Aggies, as the Bulldogs marched 92 yards for a touchdown. An offense that didn’t have a run longer than 19 yards all season ripped off a 40-yarder from Davon Booth and converted two fourth downs, including a 14-yard scoring pass to Booth on 4th and 3.

“The first long run that they had, I think they ran that play four other times. The difference was we tackled among the other three and missed them with two different people on the first one,” Elko said.

The A&M offense was unfazed and responded with a long drive of their own, a 74-yarder which included three completions by Weigman on third down to Jabre Barber to keep the drive alive. Weigman ended the 13-play drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Noah Thomas to not the score at 7.

Mississippi State started to move the ball well again on the next possession, but back-to-back sacks by Taurean York and Cashius Howell at midfield ended the drive. A&M would continue its 3rd down success in somewhat wild fashion on their next drive, when Weigman bobbled the snap on 3rd and 7, grabbed the ball after it went over his head, eluded a Bulldog defender and found Barber wide open in the middle of the field for what became a 58-yard catch and run down to the Mississippi State 20.

“So I had a dig (route), and I knew he had seen me,” Barber recounted. “I was just kind of open for it.”

After four more plays, including a 5-yard run by Amari Daniels on 3rd and 4, Le’Veon Moss carried several defenders with him for a 9-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs struck back quickly, with a 38-yard strike from quarterback Michael Van Buren to wideout Kevin Coleman Jr., who had badly beaten nickel Jaydon Hill. The deep ball got Mississippi State inside the Aggie 10-yard-line, but an immediate sack by Daymion Sanford ended up forcing the Bulldogs to kick a 24-yard field goal to cut the Aggie lead to 14-10.

Two plays later, it looked like the Aggies were in real trouble, as Weigman badly overthrew tight end Tre Watson and was intercepted by Mississippi State’s Hunter Washington at the A&M 47.

“I think that pass in the first half, the pick, slipped out of his hand,” Elko said.

The Aggie defense, however, held firm and put the Bulldogs in a 4th and 6 at the Aggie 43 in just three plays. After burning a timeout, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby decided not to punt but to go for it — which ended up being a colossal mistake.

With defensive end Nic Scourton bearing down on him, Van Buren threw the ball right over the middle to A&M linebacker Scooby Williams, who returned the ball 32 yards to the Mississippi State 28.

“I thought it was our best game at linebacker. Scooby was one of the guys that I singled out in the locker room after the game,” Elko said. “I think he's a warrior.”

Three plays later, Elko was faced with the same dilemma Lebby had a few moments before, and also decided to go for it on fourth down. Weigman, under pressure, threw a pass to Barber near the goal line that fell incomplete, but Barber was interfered with by Washington, giving the Aggies another set of downs. One player later, Amari Daniels punched it in from 6 yards out to give A&M a 21-10 lead.

Instead of going away, the Bulldogs roared right back again, marching 76 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown and make the score 21-17. The drive was helped by a pathetic roughing the passer call on Shemar Stewart, who tapped Van Buren’s shoulder after he released a pass.

The Aggies got the ball to start the second half, and took up more than half of the third quarter as they embarked an a 17-play drive that went back and forth. Weigman was nearly picked off twice as he threw the ball into the hands of Bulldog defenders, only to have the ball drop to the turf. A&M faced a 3rd and 23 after an offensive pass interference call on Jahdae Walker cost them 15 yards, but Weigman rolled to his left and lofted a pass to tight end Tre Watson, who hurdled one Mississippi State defender to get the first down. But the Aggies would only get 3 points on the drive, extending the lead back to seven. The Aggie defense, which gave up 274 yards of total offense in the first half, started to take its toll on the Bulldogs after halftime. After A&M forced another short Mississippi State possession, Lebby made another inexplicable decision and decided to fake a punt at his own 39 on a 4th and 8. Safety Myles Davis swooped in and stopped punter Xavier Gayten for a gain of just two yards, giving the Aggies the ball at the Mississippi State 32.

Weigman hit Thomas for a 17-yard pass to start the drive, then the Aggies ground out the rest on the ground, with Moss scoring on a 3-yard plunge as he carried more State defenders with him.

It seemed like the Aggies had things well in hand, up 31-17 and the ball deep in their own territory as the fourth quarter began. But things are never easy for the Aggies at Davis-Wade, and Weigman made a huge blunder on A&M’s second play of its possession. He stared down Thomas on a short route, which was picked off by Zakaryi Tillman at the A&M 12. Three plays later, Van Buren found Coleman for a 12-yard score, cutting the lead to just seven again with an eternity to go.

It looked like the Aggies were well on their way to a sealing score when Moss tore off a 38-yard run to get A&M well into Mississippi State territory — but it was wiped out on the only holding call of the night, a questionable one on guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams. But, just as the offense had bailed out the defense in the first half, the defense returned the favor in the second. They forced a quick three and out for the Bulldogs, giving the ball back to the offense at the A&M 32.

Weigman shook off his earlier poor play with two big completions, a 16-yard strike to Walker and a 11-yard screen to Moss to get the Aggies into field goal range. With 6:06 left, Randy Bond drilled a 44-yard field goal to put the Aggies back up 10.

Even though the Bulldogs had plenty of time to rally, they didn’t have the ability. The Aggie defense, which only gave up 94 yards after halftime, shut them down in the most critical of moments. Facing a 3rd and 2 and a 4th and 1 and midfield, the Aggies stuffed Booth twice, forcing a turnover on downs with 4:05 remaining.

“Weren't doing that (playing to their standard) in the first half, but thankfully, second half, we got the job done,” linebacker Taurean York said.

A&M would end up punting the ball away, but State never approached midfield on their final possession, which included a sack and forced fumble from Shemar Turner. After a final pass from Van Buren fell incomplete, the Aggies were finally able to take victory formation and run out the clock.

“Elko says every game on the road in the SEC is always going to be a challenge. We just go one game at a time and execute,” Barber said.