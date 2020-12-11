AggieYell - Aggies snag commit 18

Aggies snag commit 18
Texas A&M has put a premium on offensive tackles in the 2021 class, but haven't landed any interior linemen -- until Friday. With the addition of Sugar Land Fort Bend Baptist's Remington Strickland, they have at least one.
The hulking Strickland was a late bloomer in the 2021 class, with only minor offers until October, when Michigan entered the mix. Then big offers came rapidly: Virginia Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M all entered the fray in the span of a month.
Eventually, Strickland narrowed his list to the Aggies and Sooners, with Oklahoma holding an edge initially. A trip to College Station in November seemed to turn the tide, and Strickland decided he'd announce his commitment before the early signing period begins next week.
A tackle in high school, the 6-foot-4, 294-pound Strickland projects as either a guard or center at the next level. Both positions are likely to have new starters across the board in 2021, as Outland Trophy semi-finalist Kenyon Green will likely move to left tackle and guard Jared Hocker and center Ryan McCollum are both seniors.
Strickland's commitment gives the Aggies an even split among their 18 commits for 2021 -- nine from Texas and nine from out of state.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Strickland may have been an All-State selection at right tackle, but he's definitely an interior lineman in college. And that fits him, because he's an absolute brawler who will do his best work in confined spaces.
For starters, Strickland just destroys opponents in his film. He's simply too big and too strong for the private school players he's up against. He overwhelms them at the point of attack and that's it, they're done.
I don't think he has the speed to play tackle, but he's quick enough to pull on counters as a guard or center. He's definitely got the disposition to play inside, because he looks like he's ready to fight every snap.
Physically, Strickland looks more ready than most to play at the next level. In this case, the development required will be getting used to playing to much better competition. He's taking a quantum leap from the private school ranks to the SEC as well as switching positions. Considering Jimbo Fisher's tendency to redshirt offensive linemen, he'll probably get a year to adjust before getting on the field.