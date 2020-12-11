AggieYell - Aggies snag commit 18

The hulking Strickland was a late bloomer in the 2021 class, with only minor offers until October, when Michigan entered the mix. Then big offers came rapidly: Virginia Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M all entered the fray in the span of a month.

Eventually, Strickland narrowed his list to the Aggies and Sooners, with Oklahoma holding an edge initially. A trip to College Station in November seemed to turn the tide, and Strickland decided he'd announce his commitment before the early signing period begins next week.

A tackle in high school, the 6-foot-4, 294-pound Strickland projects as either a guard or center at the next level. Both positions are likely to have new starters across the board in 2021, as Outland Trophy semi-finalist Kenyon Green will likely move to left tackle and guard Jared Hocker and center Ryan McCollum are both seniors.

Strickland's commitment gives the Aggies an even split among their 18 commits for 2021 -- nine from Texas and nine from out of state.