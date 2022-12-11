Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton may be right in the backyard of Atlanta and a short drive from the University of Georgia in Athens, but it has become a Texas A&M pipeline over the past couple of years.

Gatling is the third commit to join A&M's 2024 class, the first skill position player and the first player from out of state. For the 2022 season, he caught 69 passes for 923 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Gatling has racked up an extremely impressive 39 offers so far, including ones from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame and in-state Georgia. The Crimson Tide were in especially strong pursuit, as Gatling visited Tuscaloosa at least three times. But he also visited College Station three times, including for the Aggies' 38-23 win over LSU last month.

First, the Aggies snagged 5-star LT Overton as part of its vaunted 2022 recruiting class. Tonight, they added another highly-regarded prospect: 4-star WR Debron Gatling, a member of the Rivals 250 for the class of 2024.

The Aggies got a good one here. Gatling doesn't just have good size, but he's got tremendous natural instincts and knows how to go and get the football.

I absolutely love how he tracks the football in the air. He's making catches that are big time for a high schooler -- and, really, a college player. Gatling finds the ball in the air quickly and is able to come back on passes that are short, finds holes in the zone and settles in quickly on short passes to give his quarterback a clear target. He also grabs the ball out of the air and doesn't let the ball play him.

Once Gatling has the ball in his hands, his vision remains outstanding. He finds gaps in the defense and hits them. He also knows how to set up defensive backs to have them think he's going one way, then he pivots and goes the other.

His anticipation on defense is also excellent, which may be a benefit for him on the offensive side of the ball.

Gatling is a fundamentally strong wide receiver, especially for one that's still got a year of high school left. He does the basic things, and a lot more, right. He knows how to get open and what to do once he is. He's a highly impressive young receiver and a very important one at that.