After leading much of the game, the Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) gave up 21 unanswered points to allow LSU to erase a 24-14 third quarter deficit and snatch a 42-30 victory. While the Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) were held well below their season averages for yards, Jaden Daniels still threw for four touchdown passes, including three in the second half.

The Aggies, who moved the ball at will most of the day, looked like they were in prime position to take an early lead on their first drive after taking over on LSU's side of midfield. But wide open tight end Max Wright dropped an easy pass from quarterback Jaylen Henderson on 4th and 2 from the LSU 36, killing the drive.

Daniels quickly took the Tigers down the field, completing an 18-yard pass to wideout Malik Nabors and sprinting for a 21-yard gain to position LSU for a 1-yard plunge from running back Logan Diggs to make it 7-0.

A&M responded with a 17-play, 67-yard drive that took up more than 9 minutes and ended with a 2-yard run by running back Le'Veon Moss to tie the game. It was the longest scoring drive for the Aggies in 14 seasons and included three third down conversions and a fourth down conversion to keep the chains moving. Henderson (25-35, 294 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) converted a 3rd and 12 and a 3rd and 11 during the drive with completions to Ainias Smith (8 catches, 59 yards) and running back David Bailey of 13 and 16 yards, respectively.

After forcing a 3 and out for LSU -- including a combined sack for safety Jacoby Mathews and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper -- the Aggies mounted another scoring drive. After Henderson converted a 3rd and 3 with a 10-yard completion to Moose Muhammad, the drive stalled inside the LSU 30. Randy Bond then connected on a 48-yard field goal which gave A&M a 10-7 lead with 8:17 to go in the first half.

Daniels showed off his running ability on LSU's next drive, picking up 13 yards on a scramble -- with an additional 15 added on with a personal foul on safety Demani Richardson -- and a 21-yard run to set the Tigers up deep in A&M territory. Daniels (16-24, 235 yards, 4 TD passing; 11 carries, 120 yards rushing) would end the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nabors (6 catches, 122 yards, 2 TD) to make it 14-10 LSU.

But the Aggies refused to go away as they ground out nearly all of the remaining 4:59 in the half with a touchdown drive of their own. The big play was another third down conversion, with Henderson hitting wideout Jahdae Walker (4 catches, 80 yards) for a gain of 32 on 3rd and 7 from the Aggie 36. A&M faced a 4th and 1 on the LSU 23, but interim coach Elijah Robinson ordered his team to go for it again and Moss converted with a 2-yard gain. A couple of plays later, Henderson booted out to his left and found a wide open Jake Johnson for a 14-yard catch and run for a touchdown and a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Aggies would push the lead to 10 on their first possession of the third quarter, with Henderson hooking up with Walker for gains of 10 and 33 yards, respectively, to move A&M into the red zone. After Moss carried twice for 9 yards to set up A&M with 3rd and goal on the 1, Henderson handed off to normal left guard Mark Nabou, who had set up in the backfield ostensibly to block. Instead, the redshirt freshman plowed in from a yard out to make it 24-14.

The Aggies looked like they were in a prime position to take control of the game as they forced LSU into a 4th and 4 at their own 47, but Daniels escaped containment and ran for 49 yards down to the Aggie 3. Running back Josh Williams scored three plays later to cut A&M's lead to 3.

The Aggies then mounted a 12-play drive, which included a 7-yard run by Henderson on 3rd and 6 and an 11-yard run by Moss on 4th and 1 at the LSU 23. But the drive stalled at the 14 and A&M's old nemesis -- bad special teams -- reared its ugly head. Bond shanked his 31-yard attempt wide right and momentum swung to the side of LSU.

After A&M's defense forced a 3 and out, another issue -- turnovers at critical moments -- showed up. On a 3rd and 7 from midfield, Henderson misread the LSU defense and was picked off by linebacker Greg Penn III, who had dropped off his man to help cover Smith. The Aggies barely had time to rue their misfortune when the biggest problem of the year -- an inadequate secondary -- arrived. Daniels completed passes of 13 and 25 yards before finding receiver Brian Thomas for a 23-yard touchdown and the lead.

The next drive highlighted another massive problem, as the sack-prone offensive line crumbled. Henderson was sacked twice in three plays as the Aggies had to punt out of their own end zone. It looked like the Aggies were going to hold LSU to a long field goal attempt after Daniels threw an incompletion on 3rd and 9 from the A&M 31, but an invisible defensive holding call on safety Demani Richardson kept the drive alive. One play later, Daniels found Nabors for a 21-yard touchdown and pushed the LSU lead to 11.

A&M got back up off the mat, as Wright atoned for his early key drop with a highlight reel catch and run. After catching a short pass from Henderson just past midfield, the former defensive end broke several tackles and dragged an LSU defender into the end zone for an improbable 51-yard touchdown. The 2-point attempt would fail, leaving the Aggies down 5 with 7:20 to go.

But Daniels responded with a drive which could win him the Heisman Trophy, as he took the Tigers 75 yards in 9 plays for a clinching 15-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kyren Lacy.



