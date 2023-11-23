Henry Coleman III and Wade Taylor each scored 24 points as the No. 12 Aggies (5-0) shot 60% from the floor to get a measure of revenge against the Nittany Lions (4-1) in an 89-77 win at the ESPN Events Invitational at Walt Disney World.

Coleman, who was held to just 2 points in A&M’s 76-59 loss the first round of the NCAA Tournament, attacked the basket repeatedly Thursday and dominated the low post. He was 8 of 11 from the field, 8 of 10 from the free throw line and converted two consecutive 3-point plays in the second half to stifle Penn State runs.

Taylor, who had not hit a 3-pointer since his first shot against Ohio State, hit two Thursday as he hit 8 of 13 shots. He added 6 rebounds and 3 assists, including one between the legs of a Penn State defender to trigger one of Coleman’s 3-point plays.

The Aggies and Nittany Lions battled back and forth in the first half, with Penn State taking a 24-22 lead on a 3-pointer by guard Puff Johnson with 6:09 to go. But a clock malfunction, which occurred before the shot, led to a pause in play of several minutes. When the game clock was re-activated, it essentially struck midnight — appropriate, considering the location — for the Nittany Lions as they would never lead again.

The Aggies went on a 10-0 run out of the timeout, with Boots Radford quickly hit a driving layup out of the timeout to tie the game. Andersson Garcia followed with a layup of his own, followed by two baskets from Coleman. Penn State stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws, but a 3 by forward Jace Carter put A&M up 35-26 with 3:11 to go in the half.

Radford (12 points) converted a layup to put A&M up 10 with 53 seconds to go in the half, but a 3-point play by Johnson cut A&M’s lead to 39-32 at halftime.

A&M jumped back up to a double-digit lead with less than 2 minutes gone in the second half, with Taylor hitting a long 3 to put the Aggies up 44-34. A minute later, Hayden Hefner hit a 3 of his own to put the Aggies up 11, but the Nittany Lions whittled away at the lead. A thunderous dunk by Penn State’s Nick Kern cut A&M’s lead to 7, and a 3 from point guard Ace Baldwin cut A&M’s lead to 53-50 with 11:39 to go.

The Aggies responded with a dunk by Solomon Washington on a pass from Garcia, but Johnson scored again to cut A&M’s lead to 3. Radford followed with a layup, then Coleman scored on a 3-point player after a Penn State miss to put A&M back up 8 as the game continued at a frenetic pace.

The Nittany Lions rallied again, as Kern scored on a layup with 7:08 left to whittle the lead back down to 3. Coleman than forced his way to the basket for the hoop and the harm to put A&M up 6, but Baldwin responded with another 3 as Penn State hit 11 shots in a row from the field.

In spite of their Des Moines-esque hot streak, Coleman wouldn’t let the Nittany Lions take the lead. He converted his second 3-point play in a row on the following possession, making it a 6-point game again. The Aggies and Penn State then traded baskets for several possessions, before Carter missed a 3, but Garcia tipped the ball back out to a wide open Taylor, who nailed his second 3 to put the Aggies up 8 with 3:52 left. Penn State threw the ball away on their next possession, and Coleman converted a layup to put A&M back up 10 with 3:27 to go.

The Nittany Lions did their best to keep the game close, but their hot shooting finally lost steam and A&M’s big three of Coleman, Taylor and Radford continued to score to keep the lead between 8 and 10 points. A basket by Washington with 37 seconds left gave the Aggies their biggest lead and the final margin of victory.

A&M will play the winner of the Florida Atlantic-Butler game in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational Friday.