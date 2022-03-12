Aggies thrash Hogs, move to SEC Championship Game

Quenton Jackson scored 20 points, including 15 after halftime, as the Aggies (23-11, 12-9 SEC) ran the Razorbacks (25-8, 14-6 SEC) out of the building in an 82-64 drubbing. A&M has now won three games in three days and will play the winner of the Kentucky-Tennessee semifinal Sunday for the SEC Championship.

The Aggies never trailed in this one, taking the lead on a 3-pointer by Tyrese Radford (11 points) with 17:36 to go in the first half to open the scoring. While Jackson struggled finding his shot in the first half, scoring only 5 points, a pair of other guards did most of the damage. Hassan Diarra scored 10 of his 12 points and Wade Taylor 7 of his 9 in the first half, as the Aggies led by double-digits for much of the half. After Diarra sank a pair of free throws, A&M went into the half with a 36-24 lead.

The Aggies had been in command at halftime in their games against Florida and Auburn, only to see those leads whittled away in the second half. Arkansas was able to cut the lead to 47-44 with 12 minutes left, but the A&M had a response. A basket by Hayden Hefner and a 3 by Radford pushed the lead back out to 8 and the Razorbacks would never get closer than 5 the rest of the way.

With 7 minutes to go, Jackson took over, scoring 7 points as he, Hefner (9 points) and Henry Coleman (10 points) started finding their way to the basket for dunks. In the meantime, Arkansas went cold, not scoring a point from the field for more than two-and-a-half minutes as the Aggies went on a 20-6 run to make a fairly competitive game a blowout.

A&M has now won eight of its last nine, including seven in a row, as they make a strong case for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament.



