The No. 23 Aggies (1-0) scored touchdowns on their first five offensive drives and six of their first eight as they drubbed the visiting New Mexico Lobos (0-1) 52-10 Saturday night at Kyle Field.

"I had fun, a lot of fun," coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game.

It was the first game with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling the shots and the first opening day start for sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, and both were more than up to the task. Weigman completed 18 of 23 passes for 236 yards and 5 touchdowns, with all five going to either Noah Thomas or Evan Stewart. The Aggies repeatedly attacked the New Mexico secondary with the deep ball, scoring on passes of 35 and 34 yards and drawing five pass interference penalties.

Weigman's five touchdown passes are the most thrown by an Aggie quarterback in an opener in program history.

"Like Coach Petrino always says, we got to feed the studs. They made my life easy out there," he said.

New Mexico held the ball for nearly the first seven minutes of the game, but their plodding offense eventually had to punt the ball away. A&M didn't need the ball for that long, as a more up-tempo scheme went 85 yards in 7 plays. Weigman got things going for the offense with a 17-yard run on the offense's second play that seemed to eliminate any early jitters.

"I always ask coach Petrino if I remind him of Lamar (Jackson)," Weigman quipped. "He just shakes his head."

The Lobos were shaking their heads five plays later, as Weigman found Thomas (6 catches, 74 yards, 3 TD) in the right corner of the end zone for a 15-yard score. After a quick five-play drive by New Mexico, the Aggies struck quickly again, with Weigman finding Evan Stewart (8 catches, 115 yards, 2 TD) on a 35 yard strike to make things 14-0.

"15 (Weigman) was excellent," Fisher said. "He made throws and was giving guys chances to make plays."

The Lobos looked for a brief moment like they could make a game of it, when running back Jacorey Croskey-Merritt capped a 6-play, 88-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown run. But that drive proved to be more than one-third of New Mexico's total offense and their only touchdown.

The Aggies struck back quickly, with Weigman capping another quick 6-play, 67-yard drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Thomas. Another New Mexico punt was returned 44 yards by Ainias Smith to set up the Aggies deep in Lobo territory, and the drive paid off with a 2-yard scoring run by Le'Veon Moss (6 catches, 26 yards).

Things started to come apart for the the Lobos in earnest on their next drive, as quarterback Dylan Hopkins (15-23, 115 yards, 1 INT) was picked off by A&M corner Josh DeBerry (10 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT) for the game's lone turnover. That led to Thomas' third score of the half, a 9-yard pass from Weigman. The last receiver to score three touchdowns in a half was Mike Evans in 2013.

"We came in with a chip on our shoulder to prove to people that we're capable of leading this offense," Thomas said.

The Aggies went into the half with a 35-7 lead, having scored more offensive points in five possessions than they did in any game last year.

After a punt in their first possession of the second half (and a field goal by New Mexico), Weigman and the Aggies got rolling again, with a 6-play, 55-yard drive that was capped by an 8-yard scoring pass to Stewart. That was the end of Weigman's night, with backup Max Johnson coming in. He threw a touchdown to Moose Muhammad, before kicker Randy Bond capped off the scoring with a 39-yard field goal.

It was a dominant performance by an offense that A&M fans have not seen in a long time.

"It takes a lot of weight off our shoulders," linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss) said of the offensive performance. "It's a big change."



