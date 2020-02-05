Aggies win a big NSD recruiting battle
Texas A&M has added a big time commitment on National Signing Day, beating out Alabama for highly-rated defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.
Position: Defensive tackle
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 325 pounds
Picked A&M over: Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others
Awards/Recognition: Army All-American, The Opening finalist
2020 projection: Even though the Aggies have plenty of depth at defensive tackle, Jackson has the talent to push for a position in the two deep.
Analysis of A&M's latest commit
Jackson looks like a bigger version of Daylon Mack. He’s got the same explosiveness, needs a double team virtually every play and can force his way into the backfield anyway. He’s too strong for most high school linemen to handle him, and he can either bull rush them backwards or, in some cases, just throw them aside. But he’s also got extremely impressive quickness. For a player of his size, he’s very nimble. He can change direction quickly and get down the line to make tackles. He’s the kind of get up the field lineman that should prosper in Mike Elko’s system.