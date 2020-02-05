Jackson looks like a bigger version of Daylon Mack. He’s got the same explosiveness, needs a double team virtually every play and can force his way into the backfield anyway. He’s too strong for most high school linemen to handle him, and he can either bull rush them backwards or, in some cases, just throw them aside. But he’s also got extremely impressive quickness. For a player of his size, he’s very nimble. He can change direction quickly and get down the line to make tackles. He’s the kind of get up the field lineman that should prosper in Mike Elko’s system.



