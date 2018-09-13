Here's the ULM week edition of the AY Mailbag...

Q: Were we as good as it seemed we were ? No BAS here, just want a football mans thoughts 3 days out. A: We’ll find out, but it looked like they were able to hang with Clemson and had no quit in them. Personally, I thought they were good. Q: Medley, Adrian? (slixey) A: Texas A&M commit. Q: I know Fisher won't take ULM lightly, and I know the team will not overlook them either. But what improvement would you hope to see us make on a lesser opponent that would convince you we fixed some of our tackling problems ect. from Clemson? Thanks. (Agsrule97!) A: Tackle better, play good assignment football. Run the football. Q: Having watched the game a couple times, Derrick Tucker had an atrocious game. He missed multiple tackles and was poor in coverage. Did anyone see that coming? Please tell me that was an aberration and not going to be the norm. Is Leon O'Neal coming along quickly enough to push people for playing time? If Tucker doesn't suck Saturday night, A&M wins that game. I feel confident in saying that. (Crupitch03) A: If they saw it coming, it wouldn’t have happened. It hasn’t happened before, so hopefully it is an aberration. Q: Is this year the strongest for the SEC West since A&M has been in the SEC? Would you expound on your comment earlier this week about information available for retaliation against tu? Remember, no one here would share that outside of our little club so speak freely. (cstanfld) A: 1) In my opinion, yes. It is. 2) No, absolutely not. Would you sit at a poker table and let the dealer see your hand? Q: WTF is going on in Arky? Which OL graded out the highest against Clemson? (LawHall) A: 1) That's a bad team in the midst of a rebuilding process with personnel that doesn't really match up. 2) Erik McCoy did. That's not a surprise; I thought he held up well. He was pretty harsh on his own play, but you didn't really see his opponents knocking him around. Q: Does this team have the talent/depth to continue to play at the high level it played against Clemson for the rest of the year? If so, what bowl game do you project we play in? (Big Smoothie) A: 1) It has the talent. Does it have the depth? That's the issue. 2) Trying to pick bowls after two weeks is something I'm not even going to consider. Q: 1. Do we use more 4 WR sets with the emergence of Davis and Rogers? 2. Will we see more of a RB rotation going forward? 3. Has Oliver regressed, been exposed for not being targeted last yr, or has Renfro just gotten much better? (Aggieluke04) A:1) no 2) no 3) Renfro has improved, but Oliver is a case we can’t really sound off on yet. He’s been beaten a few times by tall, talented WRs. Q: How do we stack up against Bama? Better or worse than Clemson. (GCJC) A: Alabama’s offense is far better. Their secondary is better. Their front seven is not as good. Q: What’s is ULM’s strength? Don’t they have a pretty big receiver like NE State? Will Jimbo play any freshman this week? And if so, who do you see? A safety?? Will we do anything schematically different, or particular plays, in preparation for bama? (tsip despiser) A: 1) They run the up-tempo spread with either 4 wides and 3 and a tight end. 2) They do not. 3) They played freshmen last week — Bobby Brown and Jeremiah Martin. 4) No. Q: Does Dan Moore struggle all year, or was this just playing against a possible 1st round pick? (92RAB) A: He was playing a great opponent and twisted his ankle early on. It was a double whammy. Q: Do you see any of the young guys we haven't seen a ton of emerging against ULM and into the season or do we not have a huge need for that at this point? (MeatWalletMassacre) A: I don’t see a need for it. Leon O’Neal may play more, but otherwise, there’s no reason. Q: In your Monday Thoughts article, you described Demond Demas and Malik Hornsby as "two of the state's three best players". Yet Hornsby is currently #23 in Texas and #179 in the nation in Rivals' 2020 player rankings. Another site has him #2 in Texas and #12 in the nation. Should we expect a big bump on Rivals when they rankings get updated? (Phastman) A: That was purely my opinion, and it doesn't always mesh with those of Rivals. If you have any doubts about that, check the 2019 AY100 and compare it to their rankings. Q: Kendrick Rogers, he stood out to me in last years (2017) spring game but didn't play a lot last season and all of a sudden he is The Man. What's the deal with him. Sumlin didn't like him or what? If we can get one more guy out there in highlight land, Preston maybe, this could be an exceptional year for WR's. (h273) A: He was a raw talent working with a subpar position coach, and then saw Damion Ratley explode into a legitimate NFL prospect last year. Now he's got a legitimate shot.

Kendrick Rogers is starting to emerge after his big game against Clemson.

Q: Can’t help but get excited about the future. I like that we’re not playing many freshmen. I also like that most of our position units will either have most guys back or will be ready to reload next year, i.e. safety and maybe running back. I am concerned about LB of course and D line, which I mentioned in one of the threads. Can you talk about who steps in on the line when 3 of 4 starters are gone next year? What have you seen so far that gives you hope that we’ll be able to keep up this level of interior dominance? (elicrow) A: I think I've seen a lot already that has me feeling good about things. First off, Justin Madubuike returns. He's a beast. Jayden Peevy will step in at Mack's spot, and he's been disruptive since his first snap against UCLA. Bobby Brown is already in the rotation, and he, Micheal Clemons and Max Wright will replace Keke. Jeremiah Martin and Tyree Johnson are already playing and I expect they'll combine to replace Durham. That's a pretty decent group, and it will have a good amount of experience. Q: 1) How many are we taking in 2020? Recruiting area of interest outside of LB? 2) There's a few guys that are waiting til Feb. of 2019 to commit. Some schools (like us) are going to fill up in December and be eliminated for some of these recruits. a)how common do you think this story will be after early signing day in December? b)will we see a further decrease in the number of NSD signees in 2020 and beyond? 3) When will the early signing day be moved to August instead of December? (Boone8466) A: 1) I honestly do not know yet. 2) I think this next early signing period will be telling. If the vast majority of guys sign, then NSD is going to become pretty insignificant moving forward. 3) I think it moves up next year. Q: Recruiting for 2020... Are they still looking to add to the Oline, if so how many? With Evans & Mcgowan having the Aggies high on their list, can you give a quick breakdown of what each does well, makes them so highly ranked? Does one fit better into Jimbo's scheme? Would a commit from one push the other one away? DL, do they want to take more DTs than DEs this go around w/ depth they will have @ DE? Any of the top in state safety recruits seriously considering the Good Guys? (tawc31) A: 1) Yes, at least one more. 2) I'm gonna skip most of this, because I have yet to see McGowan play, but I would be shocked if they ended up at the same place. I just can't see that happening. 3) Well, let's look at 2020. They'll still have Madubuike, Peevy, Rogers, Moton and possibly (probably?) Diallo. They're adding Ellison and Adarious Jones. That's a lot of DTs, but senior-heavy. Need to get a couple more at least. Now at DE in 2020, you'll have Tyree Johnson, Martin, Max Wright, Bobby Brown, DeMarvin Leal, Tyree Wilson, Braedon Mowry and maybe as many as two more. I'd go get the best two there as well. 4) Yes. Q: Had we ever had a more credible loss? (LTGrenader) A: Maybe 2000 to OU? That would be about it. Q: I watched the A&M game and noticed Clemson receivers pushing off and no calls and also watched other games and same , there is a rule here an I right? (Bub1matte2) A: Allegedly. Q: It is a very long way from now, but based upon what you've now seen happening in Fall camp and through the first two games of the season, can you give us your expert opinion of how you see the 2 deep shaping up for 2019 front 7? Keke and Mack will be gone. Dodson probably still here but I guess it depends upon what type of season he has the rest of the way. (Chile Pequin) A: Well, I hit on the front four up above, so I'm not going to regurgitate that. At linebacker, I expect we'll see a starting three in some capacity of Buddy Johnson, Anthony Hines and Dodson. Ikenna Okeke should be back as the backup Rover, so there's that. With his size and speed, Christian Harris almost certainly works into the equation here as a backup. I wouldn't be surprised if Andre White does the same.

Tyrel Dodson will probably be the centerpiece of the 2019 defense.